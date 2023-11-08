The FFXIV Callback Campaign Returns: Invite Your Friends Back to the Game

The Final Fantasy XIV Callback Campaign has returned once more, as per a blog post on the FFXIV Lodestone. From Nov. 8, 3:00am EST, until Dec. 14, 3:00am EST, you’ll be able to invite your offline and unsubscribed friends and Free Company members back to the game.

Players who accept the invitation will receive 14 days of free play, 99 Aetheryte Tickets to help them get around, and 10 Silver Chocobo Feathers to help them gear up to the level they need to be.

Even better, if your friend decides to subscribe during their return, or within 90 days, you’ll receive five Gold Chocobo Feathers. These feathers are exactly the same as the ones offered by the Refer-A-Friend campaign and give you the chance to unlock the Twintania, Amber Draught Chocobo, and Managarm mounts. If you’ve got all these mounts, you can grab some rare dye or Aetheryte Tickets.

To be eligible for the Callback Campaign, returning players need to have a service account that has been inactive for at least 90 days, so no inviting folks who’ve just not logged in a while but still have a subscription. Additionally, players must also have purchased and registered Final Fantasy XIV, so this excludes free trial players who don’t own the full game.

To invite friends back and be part of the campaign, all you need to do is right-click their name in your friends list or Free Company members list. At the bottom of the drop-down box, there’ll be an option to “Invite Friend to Return.”

Image by Fanbyte via Square Enix

You’ll have to confirm the invite in another dialog box. You can send up to five invites at a time. If an invite is accepted, you’ll receive another invite. The number of invites will also reset after 30 days, so if you invite five people before Nov. 14, you’ll get at least another set of invites. To stop people spamming invites, only one invite will be sent per day.

Image via Fanbyte/Square Enix

The Callback Campaign is part of a series of moves to get players back into Final Fantasy XIV ahead of the launch of Dawntrail in 2024. The Las Vegas and London Fan Festivals have unveiled huge amounts of information about the upcoming expansion, and a Free Login Campaign in August helped spark further interest. Given one of FFXIV’s biggest rivals (World of Warcraft) recently announced not one, but three new expansions, the battle for the attention of MMO gamers is on.