During Final Fantasy XIV's Las Vegas Fan Festival 2023, director and producer Naoki “Yoshi-P” Yoshida revealed news he personally declared, "a little bit different."

A trailer for Fall Guys then played, showcasing the series' favorite creatures like the Chocobo and the Goobbue. Further characters piled in, showcasing a Dragoon before camera panning to the twins, Alphinaud and Alisaie. During Fall Guys gameplay, it seems a number of additional player skins will be available, including White Mage gear and even a Namazu costume.

The collaboration for Fall Guys will have an official Warriors of Light fame pass, which will be available in Fall Guys from Aug. 22. The pass will be there for six weeks, and end on Oct. 3. There will also be emotes, celebrations, and further things available.

Of course, the announcement didn't stop there. Yoshi-P confirmed the collaboration to be a full crossover. Fall Guys is also getting brought to the gameplay scene for XIV. He stated, "these Warriors of Light are having a bit of a different time here," along with what appeared to be a score box and a "race to the finish" declaration in the corner. They then showed off screenshots of whatever mini game obstacle level seems to be on the way, which you can see below.

Yoshi-P elaborated the Fall Guys-esque levels will eventually be implemented to The Gold Saucer in-game. The gameplay is planned to be made playable by up to 24 players at once, and is currently in development. The addition is currently planned for patch 6.5X, though they aren't certian which minor patch specifically at this time.