FFXIV Callback Campaign Wants You to Bring Your Lapsed Friends Back

Not everyone can play an MMORPG forever. Eventually, you’ll drop off to play other games or simply get on with your life. People even fall off Final Fantasy XIV, despite the game offering new dungeons, new raids, and intriguing new features like the Island Sanctuary.

If the FFXIV team is going to bring those players back to see the latest and greatest Endwalker has to offer, they have to sweeten the pot. To that end, the team has kicked off another Callback Campaign. These events give current players the chance to earn great rewards by calling their friends back into service. This year’s iteration has already kicked off and will run until September 30, 2022 at 1:00 a.m PDT / 4:00 a.m EDT.

During the event, there will be a new option in your Friends List or Free Company Roster. When you right-click on an inactive player, the bottom option will now be “Invite Friend to Return.” Click that and you’ll send an invite to that friend. You can only invite up to five friends, so choose wisely.

Your friends have to have an inactive FFXIV account for at least 90 days to be eligible for the promotion. They also have to have purchased and registered FFXIV, meaning free trial players need not apply. Finally, they need to purchase at least a 30-day subscription to gain the rewards. These returning players will be rewarded with 14 free days of playtime, 99 Aetheryte Tickets for jetting around the world, and 10 Silver Chocobo Feathers that can be traded in for gear.

More importantly, if a friend does return, you’ll get five Gold Chocobo Feathers. These feathers can be traded into any Calamity Salvager in the major cities for unique rewards. These rewards include the very cool Twintania mount. The full list of rewards can be found below.

Twintania Neurolink Key – 15 Gold Chocobo Feathers

Amber Draught Chocobo Whistle – 8 Gold Chocobo Feathers

Managarm Horn – 8 Gold Chocobo Feathers

Rare Dye x5 – 1 Gold Chocobo Feathers

Aetheryte Ticket x10 – 1 Gold Chocobo Feathers

Yes, all of the mounts require more than five feathers, with the Twintania mount requiring a total of 15. The issue is you only get five feathers from the entire campaign in total; even if more than one friend returns, you still only get five feathers. Hidden in the incidental text, the team explains that if you want the rewards, you’ll probably need to get further Gold Chocobo Feathers from the Recruit a Friend campaign, which is always ongoing.

That’s honestly a bit of a bummer. They should reward you with five Gold Chocobo Feathers for each friend that returns. Alas, this is the way things are. Pick the lapsed friend that you’re 100% sure is going to return and send that invite!