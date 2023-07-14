Some Predictions for Final Fantasy XIV's New 7.0 Jobs

It only took a few weeks after Final Fantasy XIV’s Endwalker release for fans to begin speculating on future jobs. While it introduced the much-needed new healer Sage, it also introduced a brand new class to Final Fantasy lore, the Reaper. The melee DPS showed that FFXIV wasn’t afraid to bring in never-before-seen classes, which opened up the floodgates for potential jobs.

Typically, Square Enix adds two or more jobs per expansion:

Heavensward added a tank, physical ranged DPS, and a healer.

Stormblood added a melee DPS and magical Ranged DPS.

Shadowbringers added a Tank and another physical ranged DPS.

Endwalker added a melee DPS and a healer.

There’s a pattern here with each expansion adding at least one DPS, and then alternating between adding a new support or another DPS. With that in mind, the continuation of the pattern will add at least one DPS, and potentially another support. It wouldn’t be out of the realm of possibility for them to add in two DPS, since the inclusion of reaper means casters and ranged players now have less class options than melee do.

Geomancer seems like a safe bet to be included in FFXIV at some point, despite most of the mentions of the job being locked behind Astrologian quests. The Stormblood section of Astro’s quests went hand-in-hand with Geomancer, and included lore about it being the counterpart to the star-based healer. Where the Astro reaches out to the cosmos, Geomancer’s power comes from the earth and the elements themselves.

If this sounds too similar to White Mage, or too polar opposite to Astro, that may explain why the job hasn’t been added yet. While it’s fair to anticipate the job being added since lore is already present, they’re a class pretty localized to Yanxia and Doma. The time to add Geomancer may have passed, though they’d make a great addition as the damage-over-time class plenty of players are looking for.

Another limited jo b like Blue Mage

Blue Mage is a class players can totally ignore, should they choose to. It can’t queue into duties the same as other classes, and tends to require more coordination to do group content in. The addition of The Masked Carnival gave Blue Mage players more to do, though the class remains decently niche. While it’s a long shot, it wouldn’t be out of the realm of possibility for them to add another similarly limited class.

A DPS class that uses Scouting gear

After Endwalker added the Reaper class, Scouting gear remains the only gear type in-game that’s exclusive to Ninjas. Every other gear type suits multiple classes and stats, with Reaper falling into the Maiming category of gear. The next DPS that gets added could very well be Scouting gear, though ranged DPS could use another addition to their roster. One may be a Scouting gear user, with the other rounding out the ranged DPS’ lower numbers.

The opposite class to Reaper

Reaper is all about voidsent, who are suffused with darkness. They were also a surprise addition, which means another may not be far off. The opposite of darkness is light, something FFXIV plays with quite a bit. The next class may play on that lore, offering a job that weaponizes light the same way the Reaper gains its powers from the void.

Something totally new

Naoki “Yoshi-P” Yoshida did an interview with We Are Vana’diel a site exploring FFXI and FFXIV information. In the interview, he states, “Job names are especially tough. (laughs wryly) After all, there’s no point if a job is similar to its namesake in name only; its gameplay experience needs to match their pre-established design too. At this point, I’m thinking we have no choice but to come up with brand new jobs that haven’t appeared in the FF series before.”

Sage appeared in earlier Final Fantasy games, but it’s possible we may not be able to predict what comes next at all. If the team is trying to move towards classes unique to FFXIV that haven’t been seen in the series before, it’s possible there may only be one class addition. The reworks for Astrologian and Dragoon are coming with 7.0 as well, and may round out only a single class addition.