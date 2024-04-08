Final Fantasy XIV
Dragon's Dogma 2
Destiny 2
Palworld
Pokemon
Elden Ring
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
0Comments
FINAL FANTASY XIVINFO

PUBLISHED

FFXIV Dawntrail Patch Schedule Predictions

Keep up to date with the upcoming Dawntrail patch releases!

Michael Hassall

About the Author

Michael Hassall

After giving up a "real" job in Marketing in 2019, Michael started working as esports, gaming, and entertainment journalist and hasn't looked back. He lives in the UK, but wishes he lived in Eorzea, having spent 5,000 hours there. When not dutifully grinding Tomestones and being designated furniture crafter for his FC, he enjoys travel to warm places, cold drinks, light reading, and heavy metal.

Newest

Related Posts

Photo of the Fan Fest stage
FFXIV Tokyo Fan Fest Predictions
Michael Hassall
FFXIV Sets Next Live Letter For Patch 6.5 Part 2
Jessica Scharnagle
When Does FFXIV's Patch 6.5 Release?
Mills Webster,Jessica Scharnagle