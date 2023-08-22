Destiny 2 The Final Shape Takes You Inside The Traveler

In the Destiny 2: The Final Shape showcase, Bungie gave players a first look at the upcoming expansion, which takes place inside the Traveler. After 10 years of watching the Traveler from the Tower, players will venture through the triangle portal and land in the Traveler’s Pale Heart destination.

According to The Final Shape page on the Bungie site, The Pale Heart is an “unraveling landscape that echoes with the deeds of our past.” The map inside of the Traveler looks like a twisted, strange retelling of our Guardian’s journey throughout the Light and Darkness saga.

The landscape reflects some of the significant moments in Destiny 1 and Destiny 2. One of the most nostalgic scenes in the preview clip was the Destiny 1 Tower with the triangle portal behind it.

Bungie said that The Pale Heart is the first linear destination in Destiny’s history, where the atmosphere escalates in danger as Guardians approach The Witness’ monolith. The developer explained that as players get closer to the monolith, the map becomes even more strange “in the form of reshaping” — like the dramatic size of objects in the environment and things forming into something new.

In the presence of the Witness, The Pale Heart will feature two new enemy types — which look sort of similar to Rhulk and the Tormentors — called Subjugators that wield Stasis and Strand abilities.

Also, Bungie explained that The Final Shape campaign only starts the player’s journey into The Pale Heart. After players reach the monolith and complete the main story, the entire destination will become available.

After Season of the Witch and Season 23, The Final Shape expansion will launch on February 27, 2024.