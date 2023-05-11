Destiny 2 Season of the Deep is Sending Players Under the Sea

Destiny 2’s next season is only a couple of weeks away, which means it’s time for Bungie to start teasing the new content players can sink their teeth into. While most of the information we’ve gotten so far has been about gameplay updates to the current weapon meta, various exotics, and the state of the game, today we learned that players will be finally diving into the depths of, what I can only assume is Titan’s ocean.

A previously vaulted location, Titan, and the planet’s vendor Sloane will be returning when Season of the Deep launches. In today’s TWAB (This Week at Bungie) blog post, the developers teased that players will be venturing underwater in some capacity via a screenshot (shown above) showing what appears sot be a sunken structure. It’s currently unknown if this will just be a small aspect of a story mission or part of a larger seasonal activity. It does make me wonder if Guardians can even swim. After all, even touching an inch of the water in the Grasp of Avarice dungeon instantly kills the player. Maybe Season of the Deep with be the hero’s tale we deserve of conquering the greatest threat to our Guardians, knee-high water.

Along with this teaser photo, we also got a better look at the new Season Pass armor for Season of the Deep. Unsurprisingly, it’s mermaid focused and is probably one of the coolest looking sets we’ve gotten in some time. We also learned that the new dungeon for Season of the Deep will be launch on May 26th at 10AM PST. So if you are looking to hop into this new endgame activity right away, make sure to get all your gear and loadouts squared away before then.

Destiny 2 Season of the Deep is set to launch on May 23rd for all available platforms.