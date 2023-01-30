Destiny 2 Players Are Still Waiting For a True Black Shader

There are hundreds of shaders to apply to your gear in Destiny 2, each of which adds various colors and textures to the game’s weapons and armor. There are red shaders, blue shaders, gold shaders, wooden shaders, and more. But despite the plethora of cosmetic options available in Bungie’s looter-shooter, players are still bereft of one quite simple concept: a true black shader.

Destiny 2 players have been asking for an all-black shader for years now, and demand hasn’t died down. A recent “Bungie plz” thread on the Destiny 2 subreddit, in which players consolidate their requests for the game, was titled “Give us an all black (Superblack) shader.” Some users in the thread suggested that Destiny 2 move away from shaders entirely, similar to titles like Warframe, though it’s doubtful whether the game’s code could handle this kind of big shift at the moment.

Back in Destiny, players could earn a shader called Superblack through the Festival of the Lost. But there hasn’t been anything quite like it in Destiny 2. Some shaders have appeared similar in their preview colors, most notably Jacarina and the Vow of the Disciple Flawless shader, Divinity’s Caress. However, when applied to armor and weapons, these shaders often display a splash of color.

There are also a number of shaders that provide dark coloration to certain armor elements, but most of these also include metallic accents, glows, or other textures. These include:

Amethyst Veil

Skele-Ghaul

Black Armory Refurbished

Fright Night

Abyssinian Gold

Monochromatic

Cryptic Legacy

Lunar Gloom

Photo Finish

As a result, there is currently no true black shader in Destiny 2. Perhaps we’ll get one with the release of Lightfall, and Guardians can live out their Batman fantasies in the city of Neomuna.

Are you holding out hope for the return of Superblack or the appearance of a new all-black shader in Destiny 2? Let us know in the comments below.