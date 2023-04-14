Azem’s Crystal Silver Pendant And More Fan Fest Items Go Back Up For Pre-Order

Two weeks ago, during the latest Live Letter From the Producer, Square Enix put a number of special items on sale in various regions. These items included a Loporrit figurin, a Portly Porxie Plushie, a reversible Hydaelyn and Zodiark jacket, and acrylic stands for the Endwalker-era Scions. One of the items that went on sale was a silver pendant in the form of Azem’s Crystal.

Some of the pre-orders closed after the initial sale period, but hope springs eternal. The official Twitter account announced that the Azem’s Crystal Silver Pendant is back up for pre-order.

The iconic AZEM'S CRYSTAL SILVER PENDANT has returned once more for Pre-Orders! Make sure to grab it before Pre-Orders close on April 21st 11:59 PM PDT!https://t.co/7GB7bNsNt1@FF_XIV_EN — Square Enix Merchandise (North America) (@SQEX_MD_NA) April 11, 2023

In actuality, a number of the items have returned for pre-order on the Square Enix Store. That includes the Loporrit figurine, the Portly Porxie plushie, and the various Fan Fest 2023 t-shirts. The pre-order period for all of the items ends on April 21, 2023 at 11:59 PM PDT. This is your last chance to get in on the Fan Festival if you didn’t get tickets, which to be honest… you probably didn’t.

Even if you don’t have the chance to go to Final Fantasy XIV Fan Festival 2023, there’s still a lot of FFXIV ahead of you. Patch 6.4 is quickly coming down the pipeline in May, including further quests in the main scenario, a new Trial, the final wing of the Pandaemonium raid, and new Blue Mage abilities. There’s a lot to do, but in the mean time, you can also tackle Eureka Orthos with our helpful guides.