FFXIV Fan Fest London Goody Bag Items Revealed

The Final Fantasy XIV Fan Festival 2023 in London is just days away, and ahead of it, Square Enix has revealed exactly what is going to be in the Goody Bag handed out to attendees. Details of the Goody Bag were unveiled on FFXIV’s official social media on Oct. 19, with an accompanying post on their website.

In the post it was revealed that attendees would find themselves in possession of some exclusive merchandise, including a 10th Anniversary pin, Alisae and Alphinaud coasters, a Loporrit carrot pen, squishable Endwalker grapes, and the Fan Festival 2023-24 Crossbody Bag.

It was previously announced that an Azem's Crystal Keyring would be included in the Goody Bag, but this was later revealed to be a mistake.

These gifts are ever so slightly different from the goodies from Fan Festival 2023 in Las Vegas in July. The main missing item is the Grebuloff magnet, which appears to have been replaced with the Alisae and Alphinaud coasters.

Image via Square Enix

The Goody Bags are exclusive to FFXIV Fan Fest 2023, and it’s unlikely any of these items will be sold later. As a result, many in the replies to the post on Twitter/X were practically desperate to get their hands on these goodies. “I need those grapes” replied user KizaCreates, in a sentiment echoed by many.

But the Goody Bag isn’t the only piece of exclusive merchandise that attendees can get at Fan Fest. As detailed in the London Fan Fest Event Guide, there are a series of “Crafting Materials” that can be picked up from the event. These include a bracelet, pouch, and job role keychain, which are traded for with golden coins. The golden coins can be purchased for £1 on location. However, the maximum number of coins any attendee can purchase is 10. This is just enough to grab the bracelet (six coins), Pouch (three coins), and job role keyring (one coin).

The Final Fantasy XIV Fan Festival in London takes place Oct. 21-22 at the ExCeL in London, England. During the event, fans, creators, and community members will get the chance to celebrate their love of FFXIV in-person and get the lowdown on new features coming to the game.