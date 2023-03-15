Already Completed Nimbus Weekly Bounty in Destiny 2?

One of the new activities added in Destiny 2 Lightfall is Partition, which sees players heading into the virtual world of Neomuna to fight off Vex and Cabal invaders. This activity can only be completed once a week, and is tied to getting a Shellcode Fragment from the vendor Nimbus by completing a weekly bounty. However, some players — some of us among them — have found that this bounty doesn’t properly reset each week. That is, you can’t collect the bounty since the game thinks you’ve already completed it.

Being unable to collect and complete the Nimbus weekly bounty means being locked out of the week’s Partition mission. That means missing a Pinnacle drop, as well as having to wait until Partition rotates back around to complete all three of the missions for Neomuna Triumphs. Some players have had luck logging in on another character and completing it to get the Shellcode Fragment then switching back to their main, but there seems to be no reliable solution to the issue.

Thankfully, Bungie seems aware of the problem. Moderators have replied to a number of posts on the official Bungie forums reporting the issue stating that they are targeting a permanent fix soon. For the time being, however, players will simply have to go without the Pinnacle drops obtained from Partition. If you visit Nimbus and find that their weekly bounty shows as “already completed” despite not having done it, there’s unfortunately little recourse.

Lightfall has been plagued by a number of issues since its release. While it seems like the worst have been addressed, some continue to impact Destiny 2 players. In addition to the bug with the Nimbus weekly bounty, the Commendations issue that makes players invisible is still active in the game. However, Bungie has said that it is deploying a fix for that bug tomorrow, March 16.