7 Sunset Weapons That Should Make a Return in Destiny 2

Destiny 2 thankfully dropped the idea of sunsetting almost immediately after it was introduced. However, a number of weapons remain unobtainable in the game unless you earned them before they were sunset. Even if you do have them, they can’t be infused up to the current power cap, meaning that they’re not terribly useful outside of Crucible quickplay. With that in mind, here are seven sunset weapons we’d like to see return in Destiny 2. And no, we’re not going to suggest Recluse or Mountaintop, though they probably wouldn’t be as problematic in the current sandbox as they were way back when.

1. Steelfeather Repeater — Sunset Destiny 2 Weapons

Will we ever stop going on about this weapon? No, we will not. Steelfeather Repeater was one of the Season of the Dawn weapons, and while it might not have been the most effective auto rifle in the game, it felt and looked fantastic. The closest you can get to it these days is the Exotic auto rifle Quicksilver Storm. We’d love to see it — and the rest of the Season of the Dawn weapons, while we’re at it — make a comeback.

2. Blast Furnace

A pulse rifle from the Black Armory, Blast Furnace was a fantastic all-around weapon. With the right rolls, it could hang in PVE and PVP, and it even got some neat glow effects if you completed some extra quests. Of all of the sunset Black Armory weapons in Destiny 2, this is the one we’d most like to have back.

3. Traveler’s Judgment 5

Originally associated with a lengthy Mercury quest from the Curse of Osiris expansion, the Traveler’s Judgment 5 sidearm returned in Season of the Dawn and was a powerful option in the Crucible. Honestly, we’re a little surprised we haven’t seen any of the Osiris-themed weapons return given how prominent he’s been in Destiny 2‘s narrative over the last couple of years.

4. Loaded Question — Sunset Destiny 2 Weapons

Sure, we got a Void-flavored variant of Loaded Question in Null Composure, but it was never quite the same. Nothing ever felt as good in Destiny 2 as blasting Hive in the Crown of Sorrow Raid using Loaded Question’s Reservoir Burst, switching off to another weapon, then switching back and repeating after it refilled its magazine with Auto-Loading Holster.

5. 21% Delirium

There’s probably a reason that Bungie has stayed away from the Overflow/Killing Tally perk combo on machine guns since 21% Delirium was around, but it was such a fun weapon to play around with. By minimizing the need to reload, Overflow let you maximize the return on Killing Tally. 21% Delirium was an incredibly fun weapon for add control, and it doesn’t feel like it would be overpowered today.

6. Subjunctive

We say Subjunctive, but really, we’d like to see all of the seasonal weapons from Season of the Undying return. They had great visual designs and some some fun perks. Maybe they’ll make an appearance in an upcoming Vex-focused season?

7. Edge Transit — Sunset Destiny 2 Weapons

We don’t actually miss Edge Transit, but remember when it was literally all that would drop out of engrams? Players who weren’t around for Forsaken need to experience that.