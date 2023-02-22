Who is Devrim Kay in Destiny 2?

Season of Defiance is launching alongside Lightfall in Destiny 2 next week, and it prominently features the long-neglected character Devrim Kay. Players who never experienced the original Red War campaign likely only know Devrim as the voice of the public events in the EDZ, or they may have visited him occasionally in his sniper nest. Here’s a little information about this character going into the season, including his background, voice actor, and more.

Devrim Kay and His Role in Destiny 2

Players first encountered Devrim during the Destiny 2 Red War campaign. After Ghaul and the Red Legion attacked the Last City and captured the Traveler, the Guardian traveled through the EDZ and allied with various characters to reclaim the Light. Devrim was one of those characters, providing characters with missions and equipment. If you go into the Collections screen in Destiny 2, you can see that many of the earliest weapons in the game note that they’re made by Devrim.

One of the first LGBT characters in Destiny, Devrim is married to a man named Marc. We’ve never seen Marc on-screen, but he’s mentioned every so often in lore. Devrim is also the adoptive father of Suraya Hawthorne. She’s another character whom we haven’t seen in a while but played a role in the launch campaign of the game. Currently, Suraya serves as the clan bounty vendor in Destiny 2, and for some reason she is also one of the NPCs characters have to visit to start the Duality questline.

During the Red War, the Guardian helped Devrim set up a communications network that led survivors of the attack on the City to the Farm. This was an old social space like the Tower, which no longer exists in-game. Later, Devrim devised a plan to push the Red Legion and the Fallen into conflict with one another, drawing their attention away from humanity.

Personality-wise, Devrim is a pragmatic, heroic character. His time in the EDZ has led him to resent the Fallen, though he knows quite a bit about them. We haven’t heard much from him since long before the Eliksni moved into the Last City, so it’ll be interesting to see if his view on them has changed since the Red War. He’s friends with Saint-14 and Eva Levante.

Devrim appears to wield a weapon similar to No Land Beyond, an Exotic sniper rifle from the original Destiny that hasn’t yet appeared in Destiny 2.

Who is the Voice Actor for Devrim Kay in Destiny 2?

In Destiny 2, Devrim Kay is voiced by Gideon Emery. Emery also provided some additional voices for male extras in the game. You may recognize Emery from his role as Deucalion in the television series Teen Wolf, or from his voice acting in the Star Wars: The Clone Wars show. He’s also done extensive voice acting in games, with some notable performances including Bane in The Matrix: Path of Neo, Poseidon in a few God of War titles, Samson in Dragon Age: Inquisition, and Biggs in Final Fantasy VII Remake.