Where to Find M1R Distribution Matrix III for Vexcalibur in Destiny 2

Destiny 2’s Lightfall expansion has finally been released and there’s a ton of new content for players to sink their teeth into. Along with a new story, exotics, loot, endgame content, and a build crafting system, Lightfall also introduces our second Darkness subclass, Strand. Along with all this content, Bungie has also included a secret exotic quest that launched yesterday after the weekly reset.

Similar to other exotics like Osteo Striga and Revision Zero, players can craft this glaive after completing the NODE.OVRD.AVALON exotic quest. However, you will need to do a bit more work if you want to unlock the intrinsic perks for the Vexcalibur. Here’s where to find M1R Distribution Matrix III so you can start customizing the Vexcalibur in Destiny 2:

How to Get M1R Distribution Matrix III

You can get the next M1R Distribution Matrix III in Destiny 2 after you complete the second encounter in the exotic mission. Once you defeat the boss, make your way through the jumping section until your reach the wall with all the pushers. Carefully make your way along the pusher wall and do your best to avoid being launched into the bottomless void below you. After passing the pusher wall, go left instead of right and follow the small path along the wall until you reach a green button.

Interact with the button and then make your way back through the pusher wall towards the second encounter. On the left, you will see a large Vex forcefield with a few Goblins roaming around inside. Equip Vexcalibur, approach the energy barrier and block with the glaive to pass through this shield. Once you enter the portal the Goblins will interact with one another and spawn the chest after a few seconds. Now just interact with the chest to get the M1R Distribution Matrix III.

Remember, you will need to equip the M1R Distribution Matrix III at the Enclave to unlock another set of customizable options for the Vexcalibur. This will cost some Glimmer and 7 Resonant Alloy. After the matrix has been applied, you can freely change the magazine of Vexcalibur to whatever you want.