Where to Find M1R Distribution Matrix II for Vexcalibur in Destiny 2

Destiny 2’s Lightfall expansion has finally been released and there’s a ton of new content for players to sink their teeth into. Along with a new story, exotics, loot, endgame content, and a build crafting system, Lightfall also introduces our second Darkness subclass, Strand. Along with all this content, Bungie has also included a secret exotic quest that launched yesterday after the weekly reset. Similar to other exotics like Osteo Striga and Revision Zero, players can craft this glaive after completing the NODE.OVRD.AVALON exotic quest. However, you will need to do a bit more work if you want to unlock the intrinsic perks for the Vexcalibur. Here’s where to find M1R Distribution Matrix II so you can start customizing the Vexcalibur in Destiny 2:

How to Get M1R Distribution Matrix II

To get the M1R Distribution Matrix II, you will need to equip Vexcalibur and head back into the NODE.OVRD.AVALON exotic mission. Once inside, jump down and make your way into the first room where you need to crouch walk past two a sliding wall. When you’re on the other side of the wall, turn 180 degrees and face the direction you just came from. You should see a green light in the top left corner (shown above). Climb up using either Strand’s grapple or by hopping on the small platforms. Approach the green button and interact with it while holding the Vexcalibur.

Now make your way to the long passage where you slipped through the crack in the wall. Instead of progressing downwards to the next encounter, look up at the Vex-shielded chamber above the radiolarian stream. Jump up and approach the Vex shield, making sure to hold the guard button with the Vexcalibur. This will let you pass through the barrier and interact with the console. Doing so will cause a chest to spawn, which drops the M1R Distribution Matrix II. You do not need to finish this activity, so you can just leave after you acquire this item.

Now go to the Enclave and interact with the weapon crafting table. Select the Vexcalibur glaive and then move your cursor over the golden box on the left. You will now need to select the 2 M1R Distribution Matrix II option which will apply it to the glaive. Doing so will unlock the first column of perks for this weapon, allowing you to pick which Haft you want. Keep in mind, you’ll still need to level up the Vexcalibur to have access to all of them. As for the other Distribution Matrixes, these will unlock in the coming weeks.