GUIDES

Where to Find Island Spectrine in Final Fantasy XIV

Be like the dwarves and head into the mountain.

Mills Webster, MAY 31, 2023

Patch 6.4 brought four new Island Sanctuary ranks to progress through in Final Fantasy XIV. These new ranks brought with them new animals, facilities, and materials, including Island Spectrine.

Players looking to collect the newly added Island Spectrine must complete a few steps before acquiring it. First, you must unlock the Mountain Hollow area upon hitting Sanctuary Rank 13 to open up a new section of the island where many of the new materials are located. Next, you will need to craft the Islekeep’s Steel Hammer, which requires the following items:

  • Three Island Logs
  • Three Island Iron Ore
  • Three Island Wood Opal
  • Four Island Coal

Island Coal is one of the new materials added to Island Sanctuaries in Patch 6.4, and is found in the first section of the previously mentioned Mountain Hollow area. The stones scattered throughout this first room with various black nautilus shells are the nodes where you’ll find the Island Coal required.

Location of island coal node
Screengrab by Fanbyte via Square Enix

Island Coal is one of the new materials added to Island Sanctuaries in Patch 6.4, and is found in the first section of the previously mentioned Mountain Hollow area. The stones scattered throughout this first room with various black nautilus shells are the nodes where you’ll find the Island Coal required.

With the Islekeep’s Steel Hammer now in hand, making your way through the left fork in the Mountain Hollow leads to the Shiny Spring, which opens to yet another open area with several nodes that contain new ingredients to collect. Here you can find more Island Coal, Island Glimshroom, Island Effervescent Water, and thanks to the Islekeep’s Steel Hammer, Island Spectrine.

Location of island spectrine
Screengrab by Fanbyte via Square Enix

Spread throughout the room are various stalagmites, which only drop stone and effervescent water at first. With the Islekeep’s Steel Hammer, these nodes will drop Island Spectrine alongside them, making the Shiny Spring the primary source for the material.

Final Fantasy XIV

RELATED ARTICLES

FFXIV Shirogane District

Mike Williams May 31, 2023. 1 minute read

Final Fantasy XIV Is Turning Automatic Housing Demolition Back on in Europe

READ MORE >
Half sunken pirate ship

Mills Webster May 31, 2023. 2 minute read

How to Get Island Prisms in Final Fantasy XIV

READ MORE >