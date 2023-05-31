Where to Find Island Spectrine in Final Fantasy XIV

Patch 6.4 brought four new Island Sanctuary ranks to progress through in Final Fantasy XIV. These new ranks brought with them new animals, facilities, and materials, including Island Spectrine.

Players looking to collect the newly added Island Spectrine must complete a few steps before acquiring it. First, you must unlock the Mountain Hollow area upon hitting Sanctuary Rank 13 to open up a new section of the island where many of the new materials are located. Next, you will need to craft the Islekeep’s Steel Hammer, which requires the following items:

Three Island Logs

Three Island Iron Ore

Three Island Wood Opal

Four Island Coal

Island Coal is one of the new materials added to Island Sanctuaries in Patch 6.4, and is found in the first section of the previously mentioned Mountain Hollow area. The stones scattered throughout this first room with various black nautilus shells are the nodes where you’ll find the Island Coal required.



With the Islekeep’s Steel Hammer now in hand, making your way through the left fork in the Mountain Hollow leads to the Shiny Spring, which opens to yet another open area with several nodes that contain new ingredients to collect. Here you can find more Island Coal, Island Glimshroom, Island Effervescent Water, and thanks to the Islekeep’s Steel Hammer, Island Spectrine.

Spread throughout the room are various stalagmites, which only drop stone and effervescent water at first. With the Islekeep’s Steel Hammer, these nodes will drop Island Spectrine alongside them, making the Shiny Spring the primary source for the material.