What Are Seasonal Bonuses in Destiny 2 Season of the Deep?

One of the changes to Destiny 2 in Season of the Deep is the introduction of “Seasonal Bonuses.” In past seasons, certain Seasonal Challenges would award players with currencies they could use to upgrade the seasonal vendor and unlock new abilities. But in the Season of the Deep, that’s changed. Now, Seasonal Challenges reward only XP and Bright Dust, with a few rewarding weapons and other gear. And rather than earn currencies to upgrade the seasonal vendor, players must complete Seasonal Bonuses.

To find your Seasonal Bonuses in Destiny 2, go to the Seasonal Challenges page then click on the middle tab. There are ten Seasonal Bonuses in the Season of the Deep, and rather than grant a currency you can use to unlock upgrades, each is tied to a specific upgrade. Here are each of the challenges, along with their corresponding upgrade.

Deep Challenger : Complete Week 1 of “Into the Depths” Bonus: Completing a Season of the Deep weekly activity challenge grants a chance to earn an additional Deep Engram when completing activities. Resets weekly.

Complete Week 1 of “Into the Depths” Deep Armor Focusing: Obtain a full set of Season of the Deep armor. Deep Engrams can be focused into individual pieces of high-stat Season of the Deep armor.

Obtain a full set of Season of the Deep armor. Deep Weapon Focusing: Obtain any 6 Season of the Deep or reprised Reckoning weapons. Deep Engrams can focused into individual Season of the Deep or Reckoning weapons. The weapon must be acquired previously in order to focus it.

Obtain any 6 Season of the Deep or reprised Reckoning weapons. Synchronized Swimming: Reach Rank 7 with the Sonar Station in the H.E.L.M. You and your fireteam gain bonus reputation when opening chests in Salvage or Deep Dive activities. The reputation granted increases for each fireteam member with this Seasonal bonus active.

Reach Rank 7 with the Sonar Station in the H.E.L.M. Deep Attraction: Reach Rank 13 with the Sonar Station in the H.E.L.M. Completing activities grants a chance to earn an additional Deep Engram.

Reach Rank 13 with the Sonar Station in the H.E.L.M. Efficient Angler: Catch fish while a Fish Pond is at its maximum catch bonus. When fishing with Bait, you have a chance to have your Bait returned after catching a fish.

Catch fish while a Fish Pond is at its maximum catch bonus. Forgotten Treasures: As a fireteam, complete 3 jobs within a single Salvage activity. When you redeem a key in Salvage or Deep Dive activities, you have a chance to earn an additional Deep Engram.

As a fireteam, complete 3 jobs within a single Salvage activity. Deepsight Salvaging: Defeat each unique boss in Salvage activities. Your first craftable weapon individually focused in the H.E.L.M. each week is guaranteed to have Deepsight Resonance.

Defeat each unique boss in Salvage activities. Deep Sea Locksmith: Defeat each unique boss in Deep Dive activities. When you redeem a Salvage Key, you have a chance to earn a Deep Dive Key.

Defeat each unique boss in Deep Dive activities. Dive Station: Successfully complete an encounter at the Abyss depth in a Deep Dive activity. An ammo crate containing Special and Heavy ammo is hidden at each depth in Deep Dive activities. Opening the crate also grants additional objective time.

Remember, you’ll need to complete all of the Season of the Deep Seasonal Bonuses in Destiny 2 if you want to earn the Aquanaut title!