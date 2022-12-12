GUIDES

Wendigo GL3 Destiny 2 Guide – God Roll and How to Get It

merritt k, DECEMBER 12, 2022

Formerly a seasonal ritual weapon, Wendigo GL3 was added as a regular legendary with random rolls in Destiny 2 Season of the Seraph. Is it worth using? What are some of its best rolls? Let’s take a look.

How to Get Wendigo GL3 in Destiny 2

You can obtain Wendigo GL3 as a Nightfall reward during certain weeks in the season.

Wendigo GL3 God Rolls

Wendigo GL3 PVE God Roll

  • Hard Launch
  • Spike Grenades
  • Field Prep or Auto-Loading Holster
  • Explosive Light or Full Court
  • Masterwork: Velocity

Grenade launchers aren’t what they were as DPS weapons back when the Wendigo GL3 first hit the scene, but it can still be a lot of fun to use in PVE. For damaging bosses, we want Spike Grenades — which means minimizing Blast Radius because a higher number there actually reduces total damage with spikes on. When it comes to primary perks, the Wendigo has gotten some interesting additions. There’s the old Explosive Light standby, sure, but you’ve also got Cascade Point, which could be interesting with something like Clown Cartridge, depending on how it works. Explosive Light unfortunately increases blast radius, which mitigates its impact with Spike Grenades. As an alternative, then, you might want to run Full Court instead. In the third column, you have a few different reload perks to choose from. Field Prep is great, but there’s also a case to be made for Auto-Loading Holster in a loadout where you’re swapping weapons during DPS.

Is Wendigo GL3 going to reclaim its throne as a king among DPS weapons? Probably not, but it’s still nice to see it back for those of us who were around back in Season of Opulence. And hey, it’s a Nightfall weapon now, which means Adept mods on are the table too.

Wendigo GL3 PVP God Roll

  • Volatile Launch
  • High-Explosive Ordnance
  • Chain Reaction
  • Explosive Light
  • Masterwork: Blast Radius

In PVP, we want to go in the opposite direction and build into blast radius to catch as many Guardians as possible in a single shot. So: Volatile Launch, High-Explosive Ordnance, Chain Reaction. Explosive Light is solid in the final column if you think you’re likely to have orbs on hand. Otherwise, maybe Frenzy?

That’s about it for Wendigo GL3. Be sure to check out our other god roll guides for Destiny 2.

