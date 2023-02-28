Verglas Curve Catalyst Guide - Nock, Draw, Loose, Quiet Quest in Destiny 2 Lightfall

Destiny 2: Lightfall is finally here which means a new seasonal exotic! This time around everyone gets the Verglas Curve bow, but as always, there’s a catalyst to unlock and level up. Getting the catalyst is pretty straightforward, just complete the Nock, Draw, Loose, Quiet quest! In this guide, we’ll walk you through all of the quest steps, explain how to level it up, and tell you what catalyst does for the Verglas Curve.

How to Get the Verglas Curve Catalyst

To start, simply pick up the Verglas Curve from your season pass. This is available immediately on the paid track. If you’re on the free track you’ll need to do some playing to unlock it.

Step 1: Kill Enemies

First we need to rapidly defeat 20 enemies and kill 40 enemies with Stasis final blows.

Recreate the Verglas Curve catalyst by defeating targets with Stasis and rapidly defeating them.

Step 2: Calibrate Data

This is the usual seasonal exotic grind. Play Destiny 2 and you’ll gradually work towards this goal. In total you need to kill 450 targets and gather 200 Calibration Data from completing operations. Keep in mind that the season pass has nodes which increase your progression rate. As a reminder, those buffs are retrospective as well! If you haven’t played in a bit, you can finally get that Eriana’s Vow catalyst!

Calibration occurs when you complete Vanguard Operations, Gambit and Crucible matches, or Seasonal playlist activities. Higher-tier Nightfall completions, Crucible and Gambit wins, and defeating Guardians provide additional progress.

“For something as old as that, I’ll need all the calibration data you can get me.” —Banshee-44

Step 3: Return to Banshee-44

As always, that’s all there is to it! Talk to Banshee and get your catalyst.

Return to Banshee-44 to receive the calibrated catalyst.

How to Level up the Verglas Curve Catalyst

Now that you’ve earned the catalyst, it’s time to slot it into the weapon and power it up by killing 700 enemies. A good place to farm foes is by loading up the Last Wish and going to the Shuro Chi encounter via the wishing wall. Not only can you drop a Raid Banner to keep refilling your ammo, but the opening portion has a very high density of Taken. This makes it easy to quickly gain progress by massacring all the enemies guarding this boss.

What Does the Verglas Curve Catalyst Do?

The Verglas Quiver catalyst alters it to be even more perfect for Stasis builds. By default the weapon gets Stasis arrows when you get final blows with the hip-fire shot firing all of them in a single volley. These Stasis arrows freeze targets on contact and create Stasis crystals. With the catalyst inserted, you unlock Shiver Quiver which makes it so that freezing a target grants the weapon a faster draw speed time for a short duration. Aside from providing a stat buff, it also makes it so you can get these arrows away even faster.