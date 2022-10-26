Typhon GL5 Destiny 2 Guide – God Roll and How to Get It

Added in the Witch Queen expansion to Destiny 2, the Typhon GL5 is a Stasis heavy grenade launcher. While grenade launchers have seen better days, the Typhon GL5 has some neat perks to play around with in PVE and PVP.

How to Get Typhon GL5 in Destiny 2

The Typhon GL5 shotgun is available from Legendary engrams and vendor rank-ups. It can also occasionally be purchased from Banshee-44.

Typhon GL5 God Rolls

Typhon GL5 PVE God Roll

Hard Launch

Spike Grenades

Impulse Amplifier or Demolitionist

Explosive Light or Chill Clip

Remember Wendigo? It’s back, in Typhon GL5 form. Unfortunately, heavy grenade launchers aren’t what they used to be in Destiny 2, and the Typhon GL5 is no exception. In the vast majority of cases at the moment, linear fusion rifles or rockets are going to be your weapon of choice for melting bosses, so this is going to be a niche pick until grenade launchers get buffed or their competition gets nerfed. If you’re using this to do DPS, you’re probably going to want to go with the Impulse Amplifier/Explosive Light. Note, however, that Explosive Light increases blast radius, which is at counterpurposes with Spike Grenades, so you may not get the full damage boost you expect.

Typhon GL5 PVP God Roll

Quick Launch or Volatile Launch

Proximity Grenades

Demolitionist or Impulse Amplifier

Wellspring or Adrenaline Junkie

Heavy grenade launchers can actually do some work in Destiny 2 PVP right now, thanks to the current ammo economy. One interesting roll on the Typhon GL5 is Demolitionist/Wellspring, which grants a substantial amount of grenade energy on a kill — as well as some energy for your melee and class abilities, as well. Otherwise, Impulse Amplifier is an easy pick, and you can pair it with Adrenaline Junkie as a damage perk or possibly even Chill Clip, which might help you take out a Guardian you caught with the edge of the blast radius.

