Trust Destiny 2 Guide – God Roll and How to Get It

Added in Destiny 2 Season of Defiance, Trust is a reprised Solar precision hand cannon. Is it worth using? What are some of its best perks? Let’s take a look.

How to Get Trust in Destiny 2

You can obtain Trust by completing Gambit matches and getting Gambit engrams from the Drifter.

Trust God Rolls

Trust PVE God Roll

Corkscrew Rifling

Tactical Mag

Outlaw or Rapid Hit

Explosive Payload or Incandescent

Masterwork: Reload Speed

Perhaps the most iconic Destiny 2 Gambit weapon finally returns as Trust makes its comeback in Season of Defiance. It’s got some fancy new tricks, too — Incandescent being the most notable. Hand cannons were pretty lackluster at the launch of Lightfall, but they just got a 20% buff against red and orange bar enemies, so weapons like Trust should be a lot more useful now. Outlaw or Rapid Hit is your go-to ammo perk, and then Incandescent or Explosive Payload (which provides a straight-up damage boost) is your add control/damage buff. There’s also perks like Rampage, Golden Tricorn, and Dragonfly to play around with, if you prefer those.

Trust PVP God Roll

Smallbore

Accurized Rounds

Snapshot Sights or Opening Shot

Explosive Payload or Rangefinder

Masterwork: Range

In PVP, we want to build into Trust’s range and stability. Smallbore and Accurized Rounds help a lot with this, as does a range masterwork. When it comes to primary perks, there are a few routes you can go. Explosive Payload doesn’t increase damage in the Crucible, but the boost to flinch can be tremendously useful in winning gunfights. Rangefinder is an option, but Explosive Payload is going to be better in most situations.

The major issue with Trust is that it’s awkwardly sandwiched between pulse rifles at long range and SMGs at shorter distances. It’s still a great weapon with a big fanbase, but until aggressive SMGs get tuned down in Season of the Deep, Trust is going to suffer in comparison.

That’s about it for Trust. Be sure to check out our other god roll guides for Destiny 2.