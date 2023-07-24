Introduced during Destiny 2: The Witch Queen, the Ascendant Alloy is an Exotic material used in weapon shaping that allows you to enhance weapon traits. However, its rarity often leads to countless hours of grinding, hoping for the RNG odds to favor your character. There are many ways to collect Ascendant Alloy, but Season of the Deep’s six-player Legend Salvage activity introduces a new farm.

Destiny 2 players have discovered that completing the Salvage arena on Legend difficulty is a great way to farm Ascendant Alloy in the Season of the Deep. You can finish Legend Salvage in 20 minutes at least, making this a worthy grind to stock up your inventory with Ascendant Alloys.

How to complete Legend Salvage for Ascendant Alloy

From the HELM map, enter Legend Salvage. The recommended Power level for this activity is 1830, and it does not have matchmaking. Since this can be challenging on Legend difficulty, bring a team of six.

Legend Salvage consists of three timed objectives, called Jobs, to complete with your team. You’ll encounter some of these Jobs in your Legend Salvage runs: Site Reliability, Site Security, Ordnance Disposal, and Engineering.

Site Reliability : Defeat Sacrificial Thralls from reaching their Ritual Portals. They will be accompanied by Knights and Wizards, so use the best of your arsenal to get rid of the Thralls and other enemies.

Site Security : Protect the salvage from the enemy. Successfully preventing their capture allows you to finish this activity in no time. Just be sure to get rid of the waves of enemies by using heavy weapons and hold your position.

Ordnance Disposal : Locate and destroy Hive Ritual Crystals. Use your objective markers to locate them. Defeat the Ogres holding the Crystals, and eventually defeat the Ritualistic Wizards when they spawn.

Engineering : You must repair Salvage Cranes, with countless enemies attempting to stop you. Divide your team so that some repair the Cranes while the rest provide support.

Next, defeat the elite soldiers and their respective boss — which could be either Azshradat, Celebrant of Xivu Arath, or Uogortha, Scourge of the Deep with Val Ca’uor. Your reward at the end of Legend Salvage may include an Ascendant Alloy drop.