The Top 10 Titan Exotics in Destiny 2 (February 2023)

Titans have plenty of great Exotics to work with in Destiny 2. Wondering what the best options are? We’ve created a list of the top 10 that includes our picks for the best Titan Exotics to use in both PVE and PVP activities. Without further ado, then, let’s get into it.

10. Synthoceps — Destiny 2 Best Titan Exotics

Increased melee lunge range. Improved melee and Super damage when you’re surrounded. Synthoceps are fantastic in all Destiny 2 activities. If you don’t want to think much about your build and just want to punch your way to success, you big-brained Titan you, then they’ll serve you well. Having a longer lunge distance is especially useful in PVP, and the improved melee damage can help out a lot in PVE.

9. Crest of Alpha Lupi

Generates an additional Orb of Power from Supers and a healing pulse when Barricade is activated. Another Exotic that’s great for PVE and PVP, Crest of Alpha Lupi is more of a support armor. Generating an additional Orb on casting your super is nice, especially when you’re using abilities like Ward of Dawn to help your team stabilize. Don’t underestimate the healing pulse you get from casting your Barricade either — it can save your bacon in a tough situation.

8. Doom Fang Pauldron

Void melee kills give Super energy. While Sentinel Shield is active, melee kills recharge Shield Throw, which extends your Super on hits.

If you love playing Sentinel then Doom Fang Pauldron is a must-try in PVE. Titans can build around this Exotic to maximize the strength of their melee abilities, and it even makes Sentinel Shield a little more useful if you prefer running that to Ward of Dawn. A lot of potential here, and it doesn’t hurt that it looks great, too.

7. Citan’s Ramparts — Destiny 2 Best Titan Exotics

You and your allies can shoot through your Towering Barricade, which has reduced health and duration. While Citan’s Ramparts aren’t tremendously useful in PVE or in 6v6 PVP modes, they excel in Trials of Osiris and Competitive playlists. In a 3v3 situation, the ability to drop a Barricade that you can fire through can easily mean the difference between victory and defeat. It may be situational, but it’s so strong in that situation that we have no trouble calling Citan’s Ramparts one of the best Titan Exotics in Destiny 2.

6. One-Eyed Mask

Highlights the target who dares to damage you. Track down and destroy them for an overshield. Easily one of the best Exotics across any class for PVP, One-Eyed Mask not only helps you detect enemies firing at you more easily, it rewards you for defeating them. The overshield generated by this Exotic can allow you to easily build kill-streaks, making it outstanding in 6v6 modes.

5. Dunemarchers

Increases sprint speed. Sprinting builds up a static charge. After melee-attacking an enemy, that charge will chain damage to nearby enemies. In PVE, Dunemarchers can be used to help with add clear. In PVP, the chained damage is significant enough to turn encounters in your favor and can catch enemies off guard. The buffed sprint speed is a nice bonus, too. These aren’t just for Arc subclasses, either — they work regardless of which subclass you’re using.

4. Peacekeepers — Destiny 2 Best Titan Exotics

Reloads stowed Submachine Guns and allows you to ready them instantly. Improves your handling with Submachine Guns and your movement while wielding one. Provides a moderate benefit to the airborne effectiveness stat of Submachine Guns. Obviously, Peacekeepers are only really useful if you’re running submachine guns. If you are, though, they’re absolute beasts in PVP. The range of buffs they apply gives you a huge advantage, letting you react more quickly and even hit your targets more reliably in the air. Of the various Exotics that improve particular weapon types across all of Destiny 2‘s classes, Peacekeepers are probably the best.

3. Wormgod Caress

Melee kills increase melee damage for a period of time. Additional kills extend duration and increase effects. Another Titan Exotic that improves your melee ability, Wormgod Caress is a little less flexible than Synthoceps, being specifically PVE-focused. Building into it, however, lets you dish out a frankly absurd amount of damage with your melee attacks. These combine especially well with Titan melee abilities like the Sunbreaker’s hammers.

2. Loreley Splendor Helm

When you are critically wounded with full class ability energy or when you cast a Barricade, create a Sunspot at your location that has improved restoration effects.

It isn’t quite as powerful as it used to be, but Loreley Splendor Helm is still an unbelievably strong Titan Exotic. In PVE, it can make you effectively unkillable, even in some of the game’s hardest content. In PVP, it provides a massive advantage to survivability that can help you win firefights you’d otherwise lose.

1. Heart of Inmost Light — Destiny 2 Best Titan Exotics

Using an ability (grenade, melee, or Barricade) empowers the other two abilities. Empowered means abilities have faster regen, melees and grenades do more damage, and Barricades have more hit points.

While Exotics like Loreley Splendor or Peacekeepers require particular subclasses or weapons, Heart of Inmost Light buffs all of your abilities and works across all subclasses. It’s an impressive piece of gear that improves every aspect of Titan performance in both PVE and PVP without requiring much thought, making it unquestionably the best all-around Titan Exotic in Destiny 2 as of this writing.