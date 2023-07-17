The Top 10 Rarest Ships in Destiny 2 (July 2023)

Destiny 2 has many ships that range from the basic to extravagant. If you’re wondering which ships are the rarest, here’s a list for you.

Before we get into the list, though, a few notes. The rarest Ships tend to be the most recent ones, since players have had the least time to obtain them. Also, the vast majority of ships come from the Eververse, so these didn’t require any particular objective or quest. The ones only sold for Silver are the rarest.

The listed percentages were obtained with the help of Braytech, so they might not reflect all Destiny 2 players. With that out of the way, let’s take a look at the rarest Ships in Destiny 2.

10. Unknown Worlds Explorer (0.27%) — Destiny 2 Rarest Ships

The first entry in the list is also the oldest ship of the bunch, making its debut during the Season of the Risen. The Unknown Worlds Explorer is ready to discover uncharted territories across the galaxy.

9. Slipstream i.3 (0.23%)

Coming from the Season of Defiance, we have the Slipstream i.3. Although if you are afraid of mosquitos or needles, you should probably stay away from this ship. Otherwise, you can find it in the Eververse store.

8. Valiant Memory (0.23%)

Talking about insect-looking ships, we have the Valiant Memory, bathed in gold. Combine this with the Survivor’s Journey Sparrow and you will have the matching aesthetic.

7. Gravitic Keel (0.17%)

Sporting a totally different style than the previous entries, the Gravitic Keel features a much more futuristic and militarized look. It kind of resembles the Clone LAAT Gunship, also known as the classic ship that the Clone Army used to board in numbers.

6. Impermeable Tanker (0.15%)

The only entry from the Season of Plunder, the Impermeable Tanker is one of the ships with a submarine look. And don’t worry, it is perfectly safe.

5. Rapid Response (0.07%) — Destiny 2 Rarest Ships

From now on, all the ships below made their debut in the latest Season of the Deep. Being the first of the bunch, the Rapid Response feels similar to the Gravitic Keel’s aesthetic. We can infer, thanks to its name and description, that this is the ideal ship whenever there is a security breach.

4. Prototype Submersible (0.06%)

The Prototype Submersible is the second entry in this list that features an underwater submarine look as part of Season of the Deep.

3. Kemper Research Model (0.06%)

The sleekest ship model of the bunch, the Kemper Research Model is ready for exploration. Seeing this, the first idea that comes to mind is how this ship could double as a science lab.

2. StarRacer 95 (0.06%)

If you are a fan of colorful outer space technology, then the StarRacer 95 is your ship of choice. It’s reminiscent of classic video game shoot ‘em ups, with a million sprites on the screen. Match this ship with the Bright Nostalgia Sparrow to have the perfect colorful and vintage combo to travel both by land and air.

1. Scrivener’s Skipper (0.04%) — Destiny 2 Rarest Ships

The last entry of this list, and also one of the newest and the rarest ships in Destiny 2 is the Scrivener’s Skipper. With the edgy look, it’s similar to the Arkham version of the Batwing.