The Top 10 Rarest Ghost Shells in Destiny 2 (July 2023)

There are many different Ghost Shells in Destiny 2. These range from the basic ones introduced around the time of the game’s launch to the more complex and extravagant. You might be wondering which Ghost Shells are the rarest in Destiny 2, and if so, we’ve compiled a list for you. Before we get into the list, though, a few notes.

First, the rarest Ghost Shells at any one time tend to be the most recent ones, since players have had the least time to obtain them. Second, the vast majority of Ghost Shells in the game are from the Eververse. That means that getting these didn’t require any particular achievement — just enough Bright Dust or Silver to buy them when they were on sale. The very rarest cosmetics in Destiny 2 also tend to be the ones that were only ever for sale for Silver. Third, the percentages on this list were obtained with the help of Braytech, so they might not reflect all Destiny 2 players.

With that out of the way, let’s take a look at the rarest Ghost Shells in Destiny 2.

10. Unknown Worlds Shell (0.28%)

The oldest Ghost Shell on the list is the Unknown Worlds Shell. Coming from the Season of the Risen, this Ghost Shell is all suited up for space exploration.

9. Mark II Shell (0.23%)

Introduced during the Season of Defiance — and available in the Eververse — the Mark II Shell sports an industrial and metallic look, as almost a callback to Iron Man’s Mark I armor.

8. Sweeper Shell (0.22%)

Another entry from the Season of Defiance, the Sweeper Shell shows how Ghosts not only track and hack but also clean up our mess. Not only that, the colors are reminiscent of a certain Transformers character that leads the Autobots.

7. Repulsor Shell (0.18%)

Being the only entry from the Season of the Seraph, the Repulsor Shell looks weird and clunky.

6. Hero’s Wake (0.18%)

The Hero’s Wake Ghost Shell bears similarity to DC’s Doctor Fate or a Kronika from the Mortal Kombat franchise. You can get it from the Trials of Osiris Lighthouse.

5. Self-Contained Shell (0.15%) — Destiny 2 Rarest Ghost Shells

Probably from a toxic wasteland across the galaxy, the Self-Contained Shell sports a yellow hazmat suit.

4. Constant Vigilance Shell (0.08%)

Introduced recently to the Eververse, the Constant Vigilance Shell is like your small, albeit Big Brother. With a metallic and dark look, this Ghost Shell resembles a drone watching each and every move.

3. Digital Pet Shell (0.06%)

The nostalgia-inducing Digital Pet Shell recalls our beloved childhood Tamagotchis and the responsibility of taking care of a digital pet — take this Ghost Shell as a reminder to check on them.

2. Maglev Shell (0.06%)

Maglev stands for magnetic levitation, which is the system of train transportation that ensures lowered emissions and has the fastest speeds in the world. In this case, this Ghost Shell is the head of the maglev train and the second-rarest Ghost Shell in the game.

1. Scribe’s Shell (0.04%) — Destiny 2 Rarest Ghost Shells

Looking back on the Indiana Jones series, Indy would have benefited from having this Ghost Shell as a companion. With the look of both a backpack and an explorer, the Scribe’s Shell is ready for some deep exploration into the most ancient tombs and temples. Currently, it’s the rarest Ghost Shell in Destiny 2.