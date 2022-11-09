The Epicurean Destiny 2 Guide – God Roll and How to Get It

Added with the Duality dungeon in Destiny 2 Season of the Haunted, The Epicurean is a reprised Opulent Void fusion rifle. Is it worth using? What are some of the best rolls to aim for with it? Let’s take a look.

How to Get The Epicurean in Destiny 2

You can get The Epicurean in the Duality dungeon. This weapon drops from the first encounter. Keep in mind, that this gun is not a guaranteed drop at the end of this section. If you do get The Epicurean to drop, even just once, it will then become a possible reward from the dungeon’s two secret chests and the additional engram you get for beating the entire activity. Remember, you can endlessly farm the dungeon so you aren’t limited to running this activity once a week. Once you’ve obtained five Deepsight drops of The Epicurean, you can craft it.

The Epicurean God Rolls

The Epicurean PVE God Roll

Arrowhead Brake

Accelerated Coils

Feeding Frenzy

Swashbuckler

Masterwork: Charge Time

When it comes to Destiny 2 PVE, The Epicurean leaves a lot to be desired. It only has one damage perk, that being Swashbuckler, and it doesn’t have much to go on in the third column either. A Feeding Frenzy/Swashbuckler roll is going to be the best you can do for most situations. While Surplus is fine, and Cornered is ok, neither is really going to blow you away. The Epicurean just isn’t made for PVE, and that’s fine. There are plenty of much, much better fusion rifles to use in Destiny 2 PVE activities — even better Void fusion rifles. Try Likely Suspect, for one — hell, Snorri FR5 is a much better Void precision fusion. Unless you’re immensely attached to its aesthetics, leave The Epicurean for PVP.

The Epicurean PVP God Roll

Arrowhead Brake

Accelerated Coils

Snapshot Sights or Surplus

Rangefinder

Masterwork: Range

Precision fusion rifles received a bit of a nerf in Destiny 2 last month, with the intrinsic perk of the archetype now having 50% less of an effect on recoil direction. Still, fusions like The Epicurean can be extremely deadly in the right hands.

With Rangefinder, The Epicurean has great range and zoom, making it able to hang with even the king of precision fusions, Main Ingredient. The choice of Snapshot Sights or Surplus is up to you — if you find that you often have abilities charged, the boost to stability and handling can be worth it. The Epicurean also has one thing that Main Ingredient doesn’t — access to Enhanced perks. Enhanced Rangefinder adds a small amount of handling, and Enhanced Snapshot Sights gives a bit of stability.

That’s about it for The Epicurean. Be sure to check out our other god roll guides for Destiny 2.