The Best Solar Warlock Build for Destiny 2 Lightfall

The Solar Warlock subclass, Dawnblade, is extremely strong in Destiny 2 Lightfall. Great for dealing with big groups of enemies, this build is all about scorching as many enemies as possible.

Destiny 2 Lightfall Warlock Solar Subclass Options

In this build, grenade, class ability, and melee energy are quite important. Fusion Grenade and Empowering Rift are the ones to pick since they synergize with Starfire Protocol’s perk, and for the melee attack, I prefer Celestial Fire for its range. Check the options you have and which fits the best the way you like to approach enemies, because you need to consistently use these two abilities to trigger your fragment effects.

Because both your grenades and melee attacks inflict Scorch, fragments such as Ember of Char, Ember of Singeing, and Ember of Combustion are a must. These three together can not only spread the Scorch effect but also recharge your abilities faster. When picking your aspects, Touch of Flame is key considering it boosts the effects of your grenade.

Destiny 2 Lightfall Warlock Solar Armor and Weapons

As mentioned, you’re going to pick Fusion Grenade mostly because of Starfire Protocol. This is an Exotic chest armor that has a specific perk for this type of grenade. Starfire Protocol gives you an additional Fusion Grenade charge. Besides that, it also recharges a little bit of energy from damage caused by you when inside the Empowering Rift.

Regarding weapons, there are many good options, considering you are going to be more concerned with what perks the weapon has. My advice is to look for Solar weapons with Demolitionist, such as Ogma PR6, a pulse rifle introduced in The Witch Queen. Because of this perk, Ogma PR6 will recharge your grenade for each kill you get with it. At the same time, when you cast your grenade, you’re going to automatically reload it.

Destiny 2 Lightfall Warlock Solar Mods and Artifact Mods

The choices of mods for the Warlock Solar build follow the same logic we see with other builds: generating Orbs of Power that are inevitably converted to more damage, since your abilities are going to recharge faster and get a boost. In your helmet, either Harmonic Siphon or Solar Siphon works, since both of them have the effect of creating an Orb of Power when you kill a target using a Solar weapon. In case you are running with weapons of different elements, you might want to add another mod. By doing so, however, you’re going to be losing the potential of this mod, since you can stack these mods to increase the potency of the created Orb. Ashes to Assets is also a good option in your helmet.

One of the mods you must pick for your gauntlets is Firepower, since it generates Orbs of Power whenever you get a kill with a grenade. Stacking more than one is an option, but you can also use the second slot to go for Momentum Transfer or Focusing Strike. The former gives you class ability energy when you use a melee attack, while the latter reduces your melee ability cooldown by causing damage with a grenade. In case you prefer to stack Firepower or go for Momentum Transfer, then, you can pick Grenade Kickstart as your last slot. Because of another mod you can pick for your armor chest, this one will give you additional grenade energy after using it in case you have stacks of Armor Charge.

For chest armor, you can use Font of Endurance which temporarily increases your resilience for every stack of Armor Charge that you have which you gain by picking Orbs of Power. A second good option, in case you judge there is no necessity to have more than one Font of Endurance, is Charged Up which increases the number of stacks of Armor Charge you can have by 1. These stacks of Amor Charge synergize quite well with the Solar Weapon Surge mod for the leg armor. This mod will boost your damage while your Armor Charges are up.

To finish the armor mods, you can pick Time Dilation — which increases how long Armor Charge stacks stay up — and Bomber, because it reduces grenade cooldown whenever your class ability is used.

Now, there are the artifact mods that you must pick. The ones you’re choosing in the first rows depend on your arsenal and preferences. But, in the following rows, you should look for: Authorized Mods: Solar, Authorized Mods: Grenades, and Solar Surge. These are the ones that best synergize with the rest of the build.

That’s about it for our Solar Warlock guide for Destiny 2 Lightfall. Be sure to check out the rest of our Lightfall coverage!