The Best Rapid-Fire Fusion Rifles to Use in Destiny 2 PVP

If you haven’t heard, rapid-fire fusion rifles are getting a bit of a boost in Destiny 2 PVP. In last week’s TWAB post, Bungie announced that the archetype will be receiving a fairly substantial damage increase. Moving forward, rapid-fire frame fusions will deal 260 damage per burst rather than 245, with damage per bolt going from 27.2 to 28.9. This means that rapid-fire fusion rifles will now defeat a Guardian at any level of Resilience in 7 bolts.

So, yeah, you’re going to be getting vooped a lot in the Crucible moving forward. If you’d like to be the one doing the disintegrating, though, here are some rapid-fire fusion rifles you should check out in Destiny 2.

1. Riptide — Destiny 2 Best Rapid-Fire Fusion Rifles

We adore Riptide. In the past, it’s been great for freezing Champions with Chill Clip, and now it’s going to be a force to be reckoned with in the Crucible. Perpetual Motion and Under Pressure are great neutral perks which you can pair with your choice of Demolitionist, Harmony, or Successful Warm-Up depending on if you want ability energy or kill-chaining. Build into stability with masterworking, barrel, and Particle Repeater, and go nuts.

2. Iterative Loop

A new Arc fusion rifle from Lightfall, you can craft Iterative Loop if you happen to snag enough Deepsight drops of it. While it seems more calibrated towards PVE with Voltshot and Compulsive Reloader, you can make it work in the Crucible too. Using Elemental Capacitor on a Void subclass makes this thing feel incredibly stable and lets you build into range rather than having to focus on stability. Under Pressure provides a nice little boost too.

3. Likely Suspect — Destiny 2 Best Rapid-Fire Fusion Rifles

You crafted a Likely Suspect way back after Witch Queen launched, right? Time to pull it out of your Vault. Take your pick of Perpetual Motion, Firmly Planted, Adagio, and Successful Warm-Up. Kind of a nothingburger of an Origin Trait, but hey, you can’t have everything.