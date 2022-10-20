The Best Destiny 2 Weapon Perks for PVP Activities

There are a lot of weapon perks in Destiny 2, and it can be hard to keep track of them all. Some are incredibly useful, while others have applications that could be called niche at best. Of course, the best perks vary across weapons, builds, and activities, but there are some that have all-around utility. Here’s a look at some of the generally best PVP weapon perks in Destiny 2.

1. Rangefinder — The Best PVP Destiny 2 Perks

Let’s start with one of the all-timers. Granting 10% increased zoom might not seem like a huge deal, but it can make the difference between winning a firefight at a distance and losing one. Rangefinder recently got hit with a nerf that removed its 20% bonus on aim assist falloff. However, it’s still an incredibly powerful and useful perk in Destiny 2 PVP, and will likely continue to be a popular choice on a range of Crucible weapons.

2. Killing Wind

Killing Wind is a “kill-chaining” perk in PVP — that is, a perk that helps you roll one kill into another, and perhaps another after that. It grants a substantial bonus to Range, Mobility, Handling, and damage falloff distance after a kill. In PVE, this is much less useful than perks like Rampage. But in Destiny 2 PVP, where mobility, range, and damage falloff are key, it can give you a big advantage.

3. Opening Shot

Granting a bonus to the first round you fire every few seconds, Opening Shot improves Aim Assist and Range, while reducing the spread of your bullets. You’ll feel its impact most strongly on hard-hitting, slow-firing weapons like sniper rifles and bows, but weapons like scout rifles can benefit from it as well. Just remember that the bonus expires after your first shot and you’ll have to wait about three seconds without firing for it to refresh.

4. Moving Target — The Best PVP Destiny 2 Perks

Mobility is critical in Destiny 2 PVP — if you’re not moving, you’re a sitting duck and much more likely to get picked off. That’s why Moving Target is such a useful perk. It gives you a boost to Aim Assist and allows you to move a little faster while aiming down sights. Again, the actual bonus is rather slight, but in the Crucible, that slight difference can put you ahead of the pack.

5. Perpetual Motion

Speaking of perks based around movement, Perpetual Motion grants a buff to Stability, Handling, and Reload Speed. After moving for two seconds, it provides a small buff, and then a more impactful one after ten seconds. And it’s Destiny 2 Crucible, so you’re moving a lot, right? You should be, and Perpetual Motion will help you passively benefit from that.

6. Kill Clip

Another kill-chaining perk, Kill Clip in particular is useful in the Crucible because it reaches its max potency when reloading after only a single kill. It grants a large 33% damage buff that lasts for five seconds and persists throughout that period even when stowing your weapon, making it a particularly dangerous perk in the hands of any Destiny 2 player who can master the rhythm of getting a kill, reloading, and scoring another.

7. Eye of the Storm — The Best PVP Destiny 2 Perks

A clutch moment perk that can turn defeat into victory, Eye of the Storm grants a bonus to handling and accuracy when you’re damaged. The boost to these stats when at critical health can be pretty impactful, and since it’s PVP and you’re going to be getting shot at kind of a lot, Eye of the Storm can be a great way to flip engagements in your favor.

8. Dynamic Sway Reduction

Noticing a theme in PVP perk picks yet? Accuracy is a huge deal in the Crucible, where hitting your shots typically matters more than maxing your damage output. Dynamic Sway Reduction gives you a buff to accuracy and stability that increases as you fire, mitigating the effects of weapon bloom. It’s hugely useful on auto rifles and SMGs, weapons with high rates of fire that often have a lot of spread and kick to them.

9. Tap the Trigger

Dynamic Sway Reduction’s inverse perk, Tap the Trigger buffs Stability, recoil, and accuracy immediately after firing. This perk used to be a favorite on fusion rifles, but it’s since been nerfed to deliver only a quarter of its usual benefits on that weapon type. Still, it’s a strong Destiny 2 PVP perk for anyone who prefers firing controlled bursts rather than spraying and praying.

10. Firmly Planted — The Best PVP Destiny 2 Perks

The inclusion of Firmly Planted on this list might seem to contradict the running theme about mobility in the Crucible, but it’s powerful perk that improves Handling, Stability, Accuracy, and Recoil while active — and all you have to do to proc it is crouch. It even works while you’re sliding! Like Tap the Trigger, Firmly Planted has been nerfed for fusion rifles specifically, but it’s still valuable on snipers, pulse rifles, and other long-range weapons.