The Aetherfont Dungeon Guide – Final Fantasy XIV Patch 6.4 MSQ Duty

Final Fantasy XIV Patch 6.4 is here and with it an all-new main scenario quest line. The Dark Throne awaits, but before the Warrior of Light faces off against Golbez, they first have to face off against the aether-corrupted creatures of the Isle of Haam. Here, the squad must tarry forth to obtain the aether needed to open another voidgate.

This guide will help you out with the bosses of the Aetherfont. And once you’ve triumphed here, it’ll be time to look to the skies and face your true opponent in the Patch 6.4 Trial.

First Boss: Lyngbakr

The first major foe you’ll face on the Landfast Floe is Lyngbakr, some sort of four-legging fish obviously corrupted by the aether. You’ll fight in a circular arena, but you don’t have to worry about a hazard zone at its edge.

Upsweep: This is one of the main mechanics of the fight. The first time it is used, it’s a simple party-wide AoE that hits for around a quarter health on non-tanks. Heal through it.

Tidal Breath: The boss cleaves half of the arena in the direction it's facing.

Body Slam: A light-hitting party-wide AoE. This will also create Small and Large Ice Shards around the arena in random patterns. When the boss uses Upsweep again, these crystals will explode. Small Ice Shards will explode in smaller circle AoEs first, then the Large Ice Shard will explode in much larger circle AoEs.

Floodstide: The boss will mark every party member with a circle AoEs called Waterspout. Spread out to avoid stacking damage. After Waterspout hits, one party member will receive a Stack marker. Stack up to share the damage of Tidalspout.

Sonic Bloop: This is the tankbuster. Tanks, use your cooldowns to mitigate damage.

The rest of the fight is just combinations of Body Slam and Upsweep attacks, followed by Floodside or Tidal Breath. If you’re ready for the first set, this is a cakewalk.

Second Boss: Arkas

The second boss of this forgotten isle is the mutated, humanoid polar bear, Arkas. Once again, you’ll face off against this foe in a circular arena. Instead of water and ice, however, you’ll primarily be dealing with lightning here.

Battle Cry: A party-wide AoE. Heal through it. The second time this is used, it’ll create a temporary donut hazard zone, shrinking the arena.

Lightning Leap: Arkas marks one area of the arena in a larger circle AoE. Once the cast is complete, Arkas will leap to this spot, dealing damage and creating lightning paths along the arena. The party should stand in the safe spaces between these paths, as they will eventually explode in the attack. Arkas will follow this with a second Lightning Leap.

Ripper Claw: This is the tankbuster. Tanks, use your cooldowns to mitigate damage.

Spinning Claw: Arkas begins to cast a circular AoE underneath itself. At the end of the cast, it’ll attack this region, creating four lightning paths radiating out from itself. These will resolve into large line AoEs that you should avoid.

Lightning Rampage: This is essentially a quick series of four Lightning Leaps back-to-back.

This is essentially a quick series of four Lightning Leaps back-to-back. Lightning Claw: One party member will receive a Stack marker. Stack up to share the damage, then spread out away from where the boss lands, as that region will explode with lightning.

Electric Eruption: The boss marks three random spots on the arena with circle AoEs. Stay away to avoid damage.

Final Boss: Octomammoth

You have delved into the depths of the Isle of Haam and find yourself at the Aetherfont itself. The last foe you must face is the Octomammoth, complete with a familiar battle tune. The battle takes place on five connected circular platforms around the boss.

Tidal Roar: A party-wide AoE. Heal through it, as always.

A party-wide AoE. Heal through it, as always. Octostroke: As the boss begins to cast this, its tentacles will submerge and then reappear around the arena. Each tentacle will attack with short cone AoEs in front of it once the cast is finished. Then there will be follow-up line AoEs between the outer and inner sets of tentacles. Position yourself to avoid both sets of attacks.

Vivid Eyes: A donut AoE around the boss. Either hug close to the boss or further out to avoid the damage.

Saline Spit: The boss will mark the center of each circular platform.

Tidal Breath: The boss cleaves the entire battlefield in the direction it's facing. Move behind it to avoid damage.

Telekinesis: Octomammoth tethers to three crystals on the outer edge of the arena. Once the cast is done, these crystals will aim at some of the circular platforms. The party wants to move to the non-marked platforms to avoid damage.

Water Drop: The boss marks every party member with a circle AoE. Spread out to avoid stacking damage.

Breaststroke: This is a combination of Tidal Breath and Octostroke. This means you need to avoid the cleave, while also avoiding the tentacles. This will usually be immediately followed by Saline Spit, Vivid Eyes, and Water Drop.

After this, the boss’ attacks will repeat. Keep dodging and weaving to finish the fight. Congratulations on finishing the all-new dungeon in Patch 6.4.