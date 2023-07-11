The 10 Best PVE Linear Fusion Rifles in Destiny 2 (July 2023)

Linear fusion rifles are one of the strongest weapon archetypes in Destiny 2. Quickly gaining in popularity when The Witch Queen expansion launched, these firearms have proven to be some of the best boss-killers in the game. However, there are a lot of linear fusion rifles, so it can be difficult to know which ones to hunt for. Fear not Guardian, here’s a list of the best linear fusion rifles in the game!

July 2023: Separated Fire and Forget and Reed’s Regret, added Lorentz Driver.

(The entries in this list are in no particular order)

1. Taipan-4fr – Best Linear Fusion Rifles in Destiny 2

Let’s start the list with perhaps the most popular and obvious choice for those looking for a good endgame linear fusion rifle. Taipan-4fr exploded onto the scene when it was released a few months back. This was not only due to its superb roll of Triple Tap/Firing Line but also because of how easy it was to acquire. Unlike other legendary linear fusion rifles, players could unlock the crafting pattern for this weapon by just completing a quest in the Enclave. Doing so unlocked this firearm, allowing you to level it up and obtain the best perks. It’s a hard-hitting weapon that’s only enhanced by the borderline-busted Veist Stinger origin trait that gives you a chance to reload the gun after every hit. If you are new to the game or just need a good linear fusion rifle, this is the first one you should be hunting down.

2. Cataclysmic

My personal favorite linear fusion rifle, Cataclysmic is acquired via the Vow of the Disciple raid. While this weapon cannot roll with Firing Line, it comes with the fantastic DPS perk, Bait and Switch. Offering a 35% damage increase for 10 seconds, this perk obliterates any enemy standing before and synergizes wonderfully with Fourth Time’s the Charm. What I really like about Cataclysmic is this perk combination also makes it superb for solo or non-raid boss damage phases. You often won’t be able to just stand together and shoot every enemy, so this roll allows you to easily engage any foe.

3. Stormchaser

Before Taipan-4fr’s release, Stormchaser was considered by many to be the best DPS weapon in the game. Unlike other linear fusion rifles, Stormchaser fires in three-round bursts. Even though this linear fusion rifle isn’t the go-to choice for many players, it’s still a superb option that works well for both solo or fireteams. However, you’ll have to grind your way through the Duality dungeon to get your hands on a god roll of Stormchaser. This doesn’t impact its usefulness (especially with Arc 3.0) but there are other options if you want a good Arc linear fusion rifle.

4. Sleeper Simulant

Sleeper Simulant is the “old reliable” of Destiny 2. It deals great damage, has a good fire rate, is quite easy to control, and obtaining the catalyst only makes it more devastating. So long as linear fusion rifles continue to perform this well in boss fights, Sleeper Simulant will always be a viable option. Plus, it’s a good choice for returning players who may not have the time to hunt down or craft a perfect roll of the other guns on this list.

5. Fire and Forget

This weapon does justice to its Aggressive archetype. Fire and Forget is a Stasis three-round burst weapon with a fine collection of traits. You can use Outlaw to decrease reload times after precision kills. Alternatively, choosing Field Prep increases the weapon’s ammo reserves. It also provides a faster stow and reload speed, and keeps you ready while crouching. With Chill Clip, each direct hit from the top half of the Fire and Forget magazine generates explosions.

6. Reed’s Regret

A good alternative to the Fire and Forget is the Reed’s Regret — a Stasis linear fusion rifle with a Precision Frame. While the Triple Tap trait awards your precision hits with one returning round, Vorpal Weapon takes care of bosses, vehicles, and Guardians. However, its value comes from its origin trait, Veist Stinger, where damaging an enemy can automatically reload your magazine and increase your movement speed while aiming down the sights.

7. Arbalest

One of the most widely used weapons in the entire game, Arbalest is the go-to firearm for those who want to deal with Anti-Barrier Champions. It can instantly pierce a barrier and refill the entire magazine with the catalyst, making it a force to be reckoned with. Unlike other linear fusion rifles, the Arbalest actually uses Special ammo which makes it far more consistent and easy to use in endgame content. This Exotic also deals significant damage, making it a solid alternative for those needing to take down tough foes or just expend some ammo into a boss.

8. Sailspy Pitchglass

Sailspy Pitchglass, tied to Season of Plunder, is an Arc linear fusion rifle is easy to get and an easier-to-control version of Stormchaser. A single-fire linear fusion rifle, Sailspy Pitchglass is great for those who are using the Arc subclass or mods such as Font of Might. There’s not a whole lot to cover with this gun that we haven’t already gone over with everything listed above, so just keep an eye out for a Rapid Hit/Vorpal Weapon roll.

9. Briar’s Contempt

Despite linear fusion rifles being hit with a pretty big nerf at the start of Destiny 2: Lightfall, this weapon archetype is still one of the best ways to deal precision damage to targets. Unlocked via the Root of Nightmares raid, this three-burst Solar weapon has some solid base stats and can roll with some really interesting perk combinations. Being able to get either Rewind Rounds or Reconstruction really increases our damage potential – especially when paired with other perks like Paracasual Affinity, Focused Fury, and Frenzy. It’s also Solar, so it’s perfect for all the Well of Radiance Warlocks who want to use Solar surges.

10. Lorentz Driver

An Exotic linear fusion rifle from the Season of the Lost, the Lorentz Driver is both a great single-target weapon and an excellent group damage dealer. The Driver will mark down targets and shoot automated targeting bullets. If you deal final blows to these targets, you generate a telemetry pattern. Once you collect three telemetry patterns without dying, the Lorentz Driver receives a damage boost for a long duration. Thanks to the Em Anomaly trait, landing precision final blows results in an implosion that pulls enemies towards the original target, damaging them with a second explosion.