The 5 Best Strand Weapons in Destiny 2 (March 2023)

With the changes to the mod system in Lightfall, weapon types have become much less important and elemental type has become much more key in Destiny 2. With that in mind, we’ve compiled a list of some of the best Strand weapons in the game. (Since there are so few right now, we’re listing fewer than for our other weapon guides.) If you’re looking for a Strand weapon to take advantage of Harmonic Siphon, Strand Weapon Surge, or other mods, this list should be of some help. This list isn’t in any particular order — these are all fantastic weapons depending on what you’re looking for.

1. Quicksilver Storm — Best Strand Weapons in Destiny 2

You’ll need to unlock its catalyst to make it a Strand weapon, but once you do, Quicksilver Storm is a powerful and fun Exotic. It has a neat intrinsic perk that fires micro-rockets after landing a few hits. Hitting enemies with a few of these rockets in turn enables a grenade launcher alternate firing mode. An all-around solid weapon, Quicksilver Storm feels great to use — it’s essentially an Exotic version of the old Steelfeather Repeater (RIP).

2. Final Warning

Final Warning is one of two Strand sidearms in the game right now, and it’s definitely the better pick. The ability to Unravel enemies on demand makes it an absolute beast when it comes to add clear, and it’s a ton of fun to use.

3. Circular Logic

As our first Strand machine gun in Destiny 2, Circular Logic is pretty solid. If you’re going for DPS, Target Lock combined with the overflowed magazine from Envious Assassin can be great (and don’t forget the rockets from its Origin Trait). If you’re using it for add clear and especially if you’re a Strand user, then Hatchling is fantastic.

4. The Immortal

Of the two Strand SMGs currently in Destiny 2, The Immortal is by far the better option. It has two fantastic Origin Traits in Alacrity and Field-Tested, damage perks like Target Lock, and has access to the Strand perk Hatchling. If you can nab a good roll of this thing from Trials, it’s an excellent choice for any Strand subclass user.

5. Perpetualis — Best Strand Weapons in Destiny 2

A craftable auto rifle from Season of Defiance, Perpetualis can generate Threadlings with its Hatchling perk. It also has a number of great reload perks like Keep Away and Envious Assassin, making it a strong pick if you’re looking for a non-Exotic rapid-firing Strand weapon.