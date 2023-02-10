The 5 Best PVE Swords in Destiny 2 (February 2023)

Swords in Destiny 2 are unusual Power weapons in that they’re close-range combat tools. There aren’t a ton of them to choose from compared to some other weapon types, but here are our picks for the 5 best PVE swords in Destiny 2. This list isn’t in any particular order — these are all great weapons depending on your needs and preferences.

1. The Lament — Best Destiny 2 PVE Swords

If you’re using a sword in any kind of really serious endgame content in Destiny 2 right now, it’s probably The Lament. This Solar Exotic sword comes from a quest associated with Beyond Light, and it’s fantastic at dealing out high damage to smaller single targets in situations where you can get close. Any kind of boss that’s Guardian-sized is a great target for The Lament. Just remember to charge it up for maximum damage!

2. Falling Guillotine

Man, oh man. When Falling Guillotine was first introduced back in Season of Arrivals, it was everywhere. For a minute there, swords were some of the best DPS weapons in Destiny 2. Scores of Fireteams cheesed the Riven boss encounter in Last Wish by slashing at her little toesies, and this “spin-to-win” blade was on top of the world. Since then, swords have fallen significantly in the meta, and Falling Gullotine’s Vortex Frame has been hit with some nerfs. That said, Vortex Frame swords are still a lot of fun to use and totally usable in most PVE activities.

3. Zephyr

If you’re a Stasis subclass user, Zephyr is the sword for you. With Cold Steel, it can slow and freeze enemies. As a result, it has great synergy with a number of Stasis fragments. In the third column, you can go with something straightforward like Duelist’s Trance or Relentless Strikes, but don’t sleep on the utility of Unrelenting to keep you alive, or Wellspring to generate ability energy.

4. The Other Half — Best Destiny 2 PVE Swords

While we may not be able to combine it with Half-Truths, The Other Half is a great sword in its own right. It’s a craftable Adaptive Frame with Eager Edge and Frenzy, which allows you to zoom around the map taking out enemies. Plus, there are all kinds of shenanigans you can get up to with Eager Edge if you’re interested in that kind of thing. As a straight-up weapon, though, it’s solid.

5. Sola’s Scar

Sola’s Scar is one of the rare Caster Frame swords. These weapons fire a blast of energy with their heavy attack, giving them the ability to deal with distant foes. A fun perk to use on Sola’s Scar is Chain Reaction, which turns its projectiles into add-clearing blasts. Sadly, Sola’s Scar will no longer be able to generate Warmind Cells once they’re deprecated in Lightfall, but they’d already become much less useful than they originally were, anyway.