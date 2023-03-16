The 10 Best Stasis Weapons in Destiny 2 (March 2023)

With the changes to the mod system in Lightfall, weapon types have become much less important and elemental type has become much more key in Destiny 2. With that in mind, we’ve compiled a list of some of the best Stasis weapons in the game. If you’re looking for a Stasis weapon to take advantage of Harmonic Siphon, Stasis Weapon Surge, or other mods, this list should be of some help. This list isn’t in any particular order — these are all fantastic weapons depending on what you’re looking for.

1. Verglas Curve — Destiny 2 Best Stasis Weapons

The seasonal Exotic weapon for Season of Defiance, Verglas Curve can make Stasis crystals on demand. That’s a huge boon if you’re building into fragments where you benefit from destroying or simply being near crystals. Plus, being able to reliably freeze enemies is pretty sweet too. A very fun and effective Stasis bow.

2. Fire and Forget

Linear fusion rifles have taken a bit of a hit recently, but Fire and Forget is still a useful weapon. In addition to damaging bosses, it can perform the unusual task (for an LFR) of clearing rooms of powerful enemies thanks to perks like Chill Clip and Headstone, not to mention its three-shot burst.

3. Ager’s Scepter

When it comes to Stasis add control weapons, Ager’s Scepter is one of the best. Its ability to freeze groups of foes makes it extremely strong in tense situations where you need to keep enemy numbers down, like certain raid encounters.

4. Krait — Destiny 2 Best Stasis Weapons

If you’re looking for a Stasis auto rifle, then look no further than Krait. While the Veist Stinger perk has been nerfed as of Lightfall, this thing is still an absolute bullet hose thanks to perks like Subsistence and Overflow. Plus, it can generate Stasis crystals with Headstone or simply mow down foes with One For All.

5. Raconteur

Probably the single best Headstone weapon in Destiny 2, Raconteur is a new Stasis bow as of Season of Defiance. You might ask why not simply use Verglas Curve, but there are situations where you want to keep your Exotic slot open for a special or heavy weapon. In those cases, Raconteur is the way to go.

6. Riptide

With Chill Clip, Riptide can easily cut down powerful foes and slow or freeze groups of enemies. With the right reloading perk to ensure you’re firing out chilling bursts as often as possible, it’s a big help against even Champions and other dangerous Destiny 2 opponents.

7. Disparity — Destiny 2 Best Stasis Weapons

When it comes to Stasis pulse rifles, it’s a toss-up between Disparity and Syncopation-53. We chose Disparity for this list simply because it has a few more options, making it a little more flexible. You’ve got your pick of Rapid Hit or Outlaw for a reload perk, and then Headstone or Desperado for a damage or utility effect.

8. Bump in the Night

Now that rockets are back in the meta, Bump in the Night has become a popular choice against raid bosses and other dangerous foes. Demolitionist or Auto-Loading Holster is nice for getting around the long reload time, and Chill Clip or Vorpal Weapon are nice perks for extra damage.

9. Liminal Vigil

Added in the Spire of the Watcher Dungeon in Season of the Seraph, Liminal Vigil is an excellent Stasis sidearm that, much like Donkey Kong’s famous coconut gun, fires in spurts. And thanks to perks like Desperado and Headstone, you can rest assured that when you shoot your enemies with it, it’s going to hurt.

10. Prolonged Engagement — Destiny 2 Best Stasis Weapons

It’s effectively a Stasis version of Funnelweb, which rules. Prolonged Engagement can roll fantastic perks like Adagio, Headstone, Frenzy, and Subsistence. It also has the great Veist Stinger Origin Trait. Really, its only major failing is that it has an enormous perk pool, many of which are underwhelming. There’s also no reliable way to farm for it, so finding your perfect roll may take a while.