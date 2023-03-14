The 10 Best Solar Weapons in Destiny 2 (March 2023)

With the changes to the mod system in Lightfall, weapon types have become much less important and elemental type has become much more key in Destiny 2. With that in mind, we’ve compiled a list of some of the best Solar weapons in the game. If you’re looking for a Solar weapon to take advantage of Harmonic Siphon, Solar Weapon Surge, or other mods, this list should be of some help. This list isn’t in any particular order — these are all fantastic weapons depending on what you’re looking for.

1. Sunshot — Best Destiny 2 Solar Weapons

Do you like making things go boom? If so, you’ll find that Sunshot is — sorry — a blast. It’s one of the oldest Exotics in Destiny 2, having shipped with the base game, but it’s been updated to work with Solar 3.0 in Lightfall. It makes all of your enemies explode, it feels fantastic to shoot, and it even has a nice range of ornaments. Sunshot? More like Funshot.

2. Ammit AR2

The Ammit AR2 has a lot going for it — a reliable precision frame, a useful Origin Trait, and the Incandescent perk. If you need a Solar auto rifle, the Ammit AR2 will see you through a lot of the game’s content.

3. One Thousand Voices

Obtainable from the Last Wish raid, One Thousand Voices is a powerful and unique heavy fusion rifle. In Lightfall it was updated to use Solar 3.0 keywords, making it even more useful than it previously was. Just be careful not to blow yourself up.

4. Ogma PR6 — Best Destiny 2 Solar Weapons

A true workhorse, the Ogma PR6 is a humble weapon that works wonders in higher-level content like Grandmaster Nightfalls. It can roll the fantastic One For All/Stats For All combo, a Demolitionist/Adrenaline Junkie combo, and a whole bunch of other great perks. It can be a little tough to find the perfect roll, but when you do, definitely hold onto it.

5. Royal Executioner

Oh boy, is Royal Executioner a lot of fun. Envious Assassin is absolutely wild on this thing, allowing you to overflow the magazine to a frankly absurd degree. Since Reservoir Burst works when you’re above the weapon’s normal capacity, you have easy access to a constant 25% damage buff that also detonates enemies on final blows. Incandescent is also there if you’re not feeling Reservoir Burst for whatever reason.

6. Gjallarhorn

The king of rocket launchers, Gjallarhorn was finally added to Destiny 2 after years of player demand in the Bungie 30th Anniversary Celebration event. This thing absolutely devours anything it hits, and to make matters better, it grants Wolfpack Rounds to allies wielding non-Exotic rocket launchers too.

7. The Lament — Best Destiny 2 Solar Weapons

If you’re using a sword in any kind of really serious endgame content in Destiny 2 right now, it’s probably The Lament. This Solar Exotic sword comes from a quest associated with Beyond Light, and it’s fantastic at dealing out high damage to smaller single targets in situations where you can get close. Any kind of boss that’s Guardian-sized is a great target for The Lament. Just remember to charge it up for maximum damage!

8. Judgment of Kelgorath

Judgment of Kelgorath is a rather unique weapon. It’s got some fantastic perks like Close to Melee, Incandescent, Demolitionist, Impulse Amplifier, and more. Overall, it’s a flexible and powerful pick and one of the better glaives in Destiny 2 right now.

9. Cataclysmic

Cataclysmic is acquired via the Vow of the Disciple raid. While this weapon cannot roll with Firing Line, it comes with the fantastic DPS perk, Bait and Switch. Offering a 35% damage increase for 10 seconds, this perk obliterates any enemy standing before you and synergizes wonderfully with Fourth Time’s the Charm.

10. CALUS Mini-Tool — Best Destiny 2 Solar Weapons

Probably the most popular weapon to come out of Season of the Haunted, the Calus Mini-Tool is an add-killing machine. It boosts your movement speed, can roll Incandescent, and feels great to fire. Definitely the best Solar SMG currently available in Destiny 2.