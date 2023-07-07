The 10 Best Solar Weapons in Destiny 2 (July 2023)

With the changes to the mod system in Destiny 2: Lightfall, weapon types have become much less important and elemental type has become key. With that in mind, we’ve compiled a list of some of the best Solar weapons in the game. If you’re looking for a Solar weapon to take advantage of Harmonic Siphon, Solar Weapon Surge, or other mods, this list should be of some help. Also, this list isn’t in any particular order — these are all great weapons depending on what you’re looking for.

Update:

July 2023: Removed Sunshot, Ammit AR2, One Thousand Voice, Ogma PR6, Royal Executioner, and Judgment of Kelgorath. Added BXR-55 Battler, Vex Mythoclast, Xenophage, IKELOS_SMG_v1.0.3, Trustee, and Apex Predator.

1. BXR-55 Battler — Best Destiny 2 Solar Weapons

The BXR-55 Battler pulse rifle gets a significant boost while hip-firing, thanks to the Legacy PR-55 Frame. It increases hip-firing accuracy, stability, and targeting. While it may be a breaking point for some, this pulse rifle features a dramatic scope zoom. Moreover, combine its Outlaw and Incandescent traits to decrease the rifle’s reload time and spread scorch after defeating a target.

2. Vex Mythoclast

Since its introduction during the Season of the Lost, Vex Mythoclast has been a go-to weapon for Guardians, especially Warlocks. Even with many new Solar weapons around, this fusion rifle’s increased firing rate powered by the Timeless Mythoclast is still a major selling point. The Temporal Unlimiter trait even enables this weapon to act as a linear rifle! All of these just make the Vex Mythoclast a great and versatile weapon that you should consider adding to your build.

3. Xenophage

The Xenophage looks and speaks power. Now that it’s revitalized in the Season of the Deep, this machine gun fires explosive ammunition as a result of the Pyrotoxin Rounds trait. Also, it grants bonus range while aiming. While the very nature of a machine gun is to spam and deal as much precision damage as possible, this is still a good long-range weapon. Explosive bullets with accuracy? Say no more.

4. IKELOS_SMG_v1.0.3

The IKELOS_SMG_v1.0.3 is a popular solar submachine gun with an iconic name. Its high-damage output and perk pool allows this to become a DPS monster. Feeding Frenzy increases the weapon reload for every rapid kill, stackable up to 5 times. Combine it with Voltshot or Frenzy traits to overcharge the weapon after reloading post-kill to Jolt in the next hit. or increase damage output by 15%, granting you 100 handling, and 100 reload speed after being in combat for 12 seconds.



5. Trustee — Best Destiny 2 Solar Weapons

You can never go wrong with Trustee. Despite being a scout rifle, which many underestimate, Trustee features a Rapid-Fire archetype, which allows it to fire full auto with more ammo reserves. The Bray Inheritance origin trait grants small amounts of ability energy for dealing damage. Also, Reconstruction will ensure that your weapon reloads automatically up to double its capacity. On the other hand, Incandescent scorches enemies with Solar power after defeating a target.

6. Gjallarhorn

The king of rocket launchers, Gjallarhorn was finally added to Destiny 2‘s Grasp of Avarice dungeon during the Bungie 30th Anniversary event. This thing absolutely devours anything it hits, and to make matters better, it gives Wolfpack Rounds to allies wielding non-Exotic rocket launchers too.

7. The Lament — Best Destiny 2 Solar Weapons

This Solar Exotic sword comes from a quest associated with Beyond Light, and it’s fantastic at dealing out high damage to smaller single targets in situations where you can get close. Any kind of boss that’s Guardian-sized is a great target for The Lament. Just remember to charge it up for maximum damage!

8. Apex Predator

A rocket launcher that deals Solar damage is enough for many to pick it up The Apex Predator, now craftable in the Season of the Deep, is a powerful rocket launcher. The Adaptive Frame intrinsic ability is reliable and the Explosive Pact trait helps gain stability and reload speed whenever you use a grenade. Its combination of Reconstruction/Bait and Switch gives the Apex Predator a damage boost after dealing damage with all equipped weapons, ensuring a constant flow of powerful Solar rampage.

9. Cataclysmic

Cataclysmic is acquired via the Vow of the Disciple raid. While this weapon cannot roll with Firing Line, it comes with the fantastic DPS perk, Bait and Switch. Offering a 35% damage increase for 10 seconds, this perk obliterates any enemy standing before you and synergizes wonderfully with Fourth Time’s the Charm.

10. CALUS Mini-Tool — Best Destiny 2 Solar Weapons

Probably the most popular weapon to come out of Season of the Haunted, the Calus Mini-Tool is an add-killing machine. It boosts your movement speed, can roll Incandescent, and feels great to fire. Definitely the best Solar SMG currently available in Destiny 2.