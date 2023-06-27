The 10 Best PVE Rocket Launchers in Destiny 2 (June 2023)

Ah, the rocket launcher. When you want to blow up a whole mess of enemies in Destiny 2, there’s no weapon type better suited to the job. There are plenty to choose from, so here are our picks for the 10 best PVE rocket launchers in Destiny 2. This list isn’t in any particular order — these are all great weapons depending on your needs and preferences.

1. Gjallarhorn — Best Destiny 2 PVE Rocket Launchers

The king of rocket launchers, Gjallarhorn was finally added to Destiny 2 after years of player demand in the Bungie 30th Anniversary’s Grasp of Avarice dungeon. The Gjallarhorn devours anything it hits, and to make matters better, it grants Wolfpack Rounds to allies wielding non-Exotic rocket launchers too.

2. Apex Predator

With Last Wish raid weapons becoming craftable and getting refreshed traits, Apex Predator, an Adaptive Frame Solar rocket launcher, is a solid option for PVE. Trait combinations like Reconstruction, Bait and Switch, and Explosive Light, makes it great for boss damage. On the other hand, Incandescent and Bipod can annihilate rooms full of ads.

3. Cold Comfort

A new weapon from the Ghosts of the Deep dungeon, Cold Comfort is an Aggressive Frame Stasis rocket launcher. It sports impressive traits like Bait and Switch, Explosive Light, Chill Clip and Frenzy — alongside new traits like Bipod and Collective Action. Moreover, the origin trait offers a free reload when finishing an enemy or reviving a teammate. Combine that with Envious Assassin, and you can get up to 4 rockets in the magazine.

4. The Hothead

The Hothead is an Adaptive Frame Arc rocket launcher that once dropped from Nightfall strikes but can now be obtained from Legacy Focusing through Zavala. It has a robust perk pool featuring Tracking Module, Field Prep, Demolitionist, Explosive Light, Vorpal, and Clown Cartridge. The Hothead makes for an excellent addition to your arsenal.

5. Eyes of Tomorrow — Best Destiny 2 PVE Rocket Launchers

Eyes of Tomorrow is an Exotic rocket launcher that has a chance to drop from Deep Stone Crypt raid’s final boss. Its Exotic trait tracks and fires at multiple targets simultaneously, and defeating four or more combatants gives it a damage buff for the next shot. Also, from an update in Destiny 2: Lightfall, defeating four or more combatants refunds a rocket. This potentially allows you to have infinite ammo while you slay ads.

6. Bump in the Night

Bump in the Night is an Aggressive Frame Stasis rocket launcher from Season of the Haunted that you can acquire from Banshee-44 and Xur. This weapon has some strong traits like Frenzy, Chill Clip, and Vorpal that pair with traits like Demolitionist, Field Prep, and Auto-Loading Holster. Its origin trait, Extrovert, restores health near multiple combatants and Nightmares. Also, this rocket launcher is craftable and has great synergy with Stasis builds.

7. Blowout

Blowout is an Adaptive Frame Arc rocket launcher that drops from the Crucible playlist or from focusing engrams through Lord Shaxx. It features a massive perk pool with all the traits you could want on a rocket launcher, and resetting your rank with Lord Shaxx has a chance to give you double and triple weapon perks.

8. Two-Tailed Fox

Two-Tailed Fox is a world drop Exotic rocket launcher that fires two rockets, one Void and one Solar. With the launch of Lightfall, the rocket launcher can now Suppress with Void rockets, while the Solar rockets apply Scorch. Alongside the buffs, Two-Tailed Fox received a catalyst that gives it a third Arc rocket that can Jolt enemies. With the complete trifecta, a masterworked Two-Tailed Fox can do some serious damage against your foes.

9. Roar of the Bear

Roar of the Bear is a High Impact Frame Solar rocket launcher that drops from the Iron Banner playlist or from focusing engrams through Lord Saladin. It’s traits are versatile, but you can never go wrong with classic combinations like Field Prep/Demolitionist with Vorpal and Lasting Impression for boss damage. This weapon also has Ambitious Assassin that you can combine with Cluster Bomb, Chain Reaction, and Incandescent for ad clearing.

10. Royal Entry — Best Destiny 2 PVE Rocket Launchers

Royal Entry is a Void rocket launcher that drops from the Vanguard playlist or from Zavala. Its perk pool isn’t the strongest but it has the benefit of Precision Frame’s intrinsic tracking. Spicy perk combinations like Field Prep with Clown Cartridge makes a difference in any situation, and the fact that this weapon is Void also gives it the potential for extra damage with Volatile Rounds. Lastly, like Blowout, the Royal Entry can also come with multiple traits, making it a bit easier to get your hands on a god roll.