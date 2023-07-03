The 10 Best PVE Hand Cannons in Destiny 2 (July 2023)

If you wanna be a cowboy, baby, then a hand cannon is probably your weapon of choice in Destiny 2. There are a lot to choose from, so here are our picks for the 10 best Destiny 2 PVE hand cannons. This list is in no particular order — these are all fantastic weapons, and which you use will depend on your needs and preferences. Also, hand cannons received a 20% overall buff in the Season 20 mid-season update, but will become even stronger as Bungie is currently playtesting major buffs that it plans to implement in “a future season.”

March 2023: Removed Nation of Beasts, added Malfeasance

July 2023: Removed Thorn, ​​Vulpecula, Posterity, and IKELOS_HC_v1.0.3, added Lumina, Austringer, Palindrome, and re-added Nation of Beasts. Edited some pre-existing entries.

1. Ace of Spades — Best Destiny 2 PVE Hand Cannons

Ace of Spades is an all-around strong Exotic hand cannon that detonates enemies on precision kills and loads higher-damage bullets when reloading after any kill. With the recent increase in PVE damage, it’s even suitable for content like Grandmaster Nightfalls, whereas before it was a versatile weapon for casual PVE activities.

2. Fatebringer

From the Vault of Glass raid, Fatebringer is a Legendary kinetic hand cannon with a whole mess of useful traits. Explosive Payload is a straight-up damage buff in PVE, plus you’ve got great options like Frenzy, Kill Clip, and Firefly. There’s even an Adept (formerly Timelost) version you can earn from Master Vault of Glass and completing the weekly challenge.

3. Lumina

Lumina is contingent on play style but is certainly worth a mention on this list. As a 140 RPM (rounds per minute) hand cannon, the underrated weapon is strong on its own, but its traits are its bread and butter. Kills with the weapon drop remnants, which you can then hip-fire to your teammates. It heals them and grants them a 35% damage increase. And, with a catalyst that drops two remnants instead of one on each final blow, this is certainly worth it for anyone taking on a support role.

4. Austringer

This 140 RMP kinetic hand cannon is a favorite among Destiny 2 players as it feels good to use, sounds solid, and is craftable. This weapon lets players choose their preferred perks, and with options like Outlaw/Rampage on the table, there’s no reason not to grind for this hard-hitting weapon. It first appeared in Season 7 and returned in Season 17, but you can still get it by focusing engrams or seeing if Banshee-44 has it in his inventory.

5. Malfeasance — Best Destiny 2 PVE Hand Cannons

It’s great for defeating Taken, but Malfeasance is useful in other situations too. It hits hard and has intrinsic Anti-Unstoppable abilities, making it a fantastic pick for Lost Sectors and other activities where you need to take out Champions. Bungie recently blessed Malfeasance with a catalyst that increases its range by 20 and grants it Vorpal Weapon, boosting damage against bosses and vehicles in PVE.

6. Sunshot

Do you like making things go boom and are a Solar subclass user? If so, you’ll find that Sunshot is — sorry — a blast. It’s one of the oldest Exotics in Destiny 2, having shipped with the base game, yet it found new life with Solar 3.0. It makes all of your enemies explode, it feels fantastic to shoot, and it even has a nice range of ornaments.

7. Zaouli’s Bane

Most of the weapons from the King’s Fall Raid are good, but Zaouli’s Bane is among the best. It’s craftable and can rock the impressive perk combination of Explosive Payload and Incandescent, giving it a flat boost to damage against all enemies and also setting off chain reactions of explosives. This roll makes it a kind of mini-Sunshot that doesn’t take up your Exotic slot. Like all King’s Fall weapons, Zaouli’s Bane also has the excellent origin trait of Runneth Over.

8. Nation of Beasts

Many players find this Arc weapon to be Destiny 2‘s best energy hand cannon, and you can earn it from the Last Wish raid. Like Zaouli’s Bane, Nation of Beasts can roll with Explosive Payload, which you can pair with Dragonfly to create an elemental damage explosion. And, with Last Wish raid weapons now craftable, you can customize this weapon with a perfect trait combo.

9. Eyasluna

If you’re looking for a Stasis hand cannon but prefer 140s over 180s, then Eyasluna is the gun for you. Rapid Hit/Headstone is a good choice for perks here, but there are few actually bad options on this kinetic weapon. Even with Stasis in a weak state right now in Destiny 2, this weapon is a monster when you can roll it with the Headstone trait, complementing your Stasis build.

10. The Palindrome — Best Destiny 2 PVE Hand Cannons

From a pure stats perspective, this Void hand cannon is one of the best in the game. For Palindrome to work wonders, aim for an Adept version with a solid roll. Unfortunately, this hand cannon is not in rotation from the weekly Nightfall this season, so you may have to wait to get your hands on one. When you do, it’s worth the wait. Its sight and recoil are solid, and it has a fantastic perk pool as long as you’re willing to grind for the right combo. It can also reach near max range and leverage Volatile Rounds for a fantastic all-around weapon.