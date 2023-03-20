The 10 Best Kinetic Weapons in Destiny 2 (March 2023)

With the changes to the mod system in Lightfall, weapon types have become much less important and elemental type has become much more key in Destiny 2. And thankfully, Kinetic weapons can now benefit from damage bonuses in activities. If you’re using a subclass that matches an elemental surge, Kinetic weapons will receive the same damage buff. With that in mind, we’ve compiled a list of some of the best Kinetic weapons in the game. If you’re looking for a Kinetic weapon to take advantage of Kinetic Siphon, Kinetic Weapon Surge, or other mods, this list should be of some help. This list isn’t in any particular order — these are all fantastic weapons depending on what you’re looking for.

1. Osteo Striga — Destiny 2 Best Kinetic Weapons

Osteo Striga is a potent add control weapon. Especially when it’s fully crafted, it can dispose of weaker enemies extremely quickly. It works even better for Warlocks using the Necrotic Grip exotics, who can spread the poison it inflicts between foes.

2. Witherhoard

The king of grenade launchers, Witherhoard has been a standby ever since it was introduced in Season of Arrivals. It’s one of the few weapons in Destiny 2 that causes damage over time, allowing you to tag a target with it then switch to another weapon and continue firing. It’s not only one of the best special grenade launchers, and Kinetic weapons, it’s one of the best Exotic weapons in the game.

3. Arbalest

While the removal of Match Game and the addition of more ways to deal with Champions has reduced Arbalest’s necessity, it’s still a great Kinetic weapon. The ability to pop shields and the refunding of your magazine when you do so is solid, not to mention the high damage it can deal with precision hits.

4. Outbreak Perfected — Destiny 2 Best Kinetic Weapons

Outbreak Perfected has been a powerful Destiny 2 Exotic weapon ever since its introduction way back in Season of Opulence. It’s a hard-hitting, accurate rifle that has the added benefit of debuffing your target with each hit. It’s even better with the catalyst, which allows its SIVA nanites to spread to other foes.

5. Smite of Merain

An adaptive frame pulse rifle, Smite of Merain drops from the King’s Fall Raid. It’s a flexible weapon with a lot of possibilities, but one of the best is as a backup DPS weapon. Slap Vorpal Weapon and Focused Fury on this thing and it can do a surprising amount of damage to bosses if you’re out of Special and Heavy ammo.

6. Heritage

Heritage is an outstanding pinpoint slug shotgun that got even better after the Deep Stone Crypt weapons were reworked a couple of seasons ago. It can be crafted and has access to amazing perks like Reconstruction and Focused Fury, making it one of the best kinetic shotguns in Destiny 2.

7. Succession — Destiny 2 Best Kinetic Weapons

Another Deep Stone Crypt weapon, Succession is an aggressive frame sniper rifle that also gets Reconstruction. Combined with Firing Line or Focused Fury, it can deal a ton of precision damage at a time.

8. Tears of Contrition

Tears of Contrition is a craftable weapon with a pretty decent Origin Trait in Extrovert, and it has solid all-purpose perks like Triple Tap, Perpetual Motion, and Vorpal Weapon. Of course, it also gets the all-important Explosive Payload.

9. Submission

Obtained from the Vow of the Disciple Raid, Submission is one of the best kinetic SMGs in the game. It’s got a nice spread of ammo and damage perks, it’s craftable, and there’s even an Adept version if you care to obtain it. Souldrinker is a pretty good Origin Trait, too.

10. Battle Scar — Destiny 2 Best Kinetic Weapons

Added in Season of Defiance, Battle Scar is pretty great. As of Lightfall, primary Kinetic weapons get a 10% damage bonus against unshielded targets, which is nice. This pulse also has access to the new Kinetic Tremors perk, which causes damage to surrounding enemies on sustained damage to a target. Field-Tested makes this thing feel great, and Keep Away is a good choice for endgame content where you’re probably staying away from enemies anyway.