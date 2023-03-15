The 10 Best Arc Weapons in Destiny 2 (March 2023)

With the changes to the mod system in Lightfall, weapon types have become much less important and elemental type has become much more key in Destiny 2. With that in mind, we’ve compiled a list of some of the best Arc weapons in the game. If you’re looking for a Arc weapon to take advantage of Harmonic Siphon, Arc Weapon Surge, or other mods, this list should be of some help. This list isn’t in any particular order — these are all fantastic weapons depending on what you’re looking for.

1. Trinity Ghoul — Destiny 2 Best Arc Weapons

Back when it was first introduced, Trinity Ghoul wasn’t too exciting. it was only later, when it got its Catalyst, that it really became worth using. The catalyst makes its Exotic perk Lightning Rod trigger on any Arc final blow and not just precision kills with Trinity Ghoul, making this the perfect bow for Arc subclass users.

2. Salvager’s Salvo

Released way back in Season 13, Salvager’s Salvo is a powerful and versatile Arc grenade launcher. For direct damage, it has Spike Grenades, Demolitionist, and Vorpal Weapon. For thinning the herd, switch to Ambitious Assassin and Chain Reaction. It’s one of the best Arc grenade launchers in Destiny 2, and you don’t even have to grind for a good roll of it.

3. Iterative Loop

A new rapid-fire fusion rifle added in Lightfall, Iterative Loop can roll the combo of Compulsive Reloader and Voltshot. This allows it to near-constantly fire Jolting bursts that can effectively clear crowds while also dealing high damage to single targets. It doesn’t hurt that it has a pretty nice Origin Trait in Nanotech Tracer Rockets!

4. Divinity — Destiny 2 Best Arc Weapons

What is there to say about Divinity that hasn’t already been said? It’s an essential tool in any raid group’s arsenal, weakening bosses while also providing a larger critical spot for allies to target. Even for solo players, though, Divinity is a powerful Arc trace rifle. It also has intrinsic anti-Overload Champion capabilities, which is always helpful.

5. IKELOS SMG

The most recent version of the IKELOS SMG added in Season of the Seraph is one of the most powerful primary weapons in Destiny 2 of any damage type. The combination of Feeding Frenzy and Voltshot is unbelievably strong when it comes to clearing adds, making it essentially a mini-Reservoir Burst weapon. If you didn’t craft this back during Seraph, then hopefully you can land a decent roll of it from Banshee-44.

6. Forbearance

An Arc wave frame launcher from the Vow of the Disciple Raid, Forbearance benefits from the Vow Origin Trait Souldrinker and also gets access to the Raid perks Bait and Switch and Sleight of Hand. We wouldn’t recommend using those on it, however. Instead, opt for Ambitious Assassin and One For All or Chain Reaction for maximum add control potential.

7. Grand Overture — Destiny 2 Best Arc Weapons

Grand Overture was lacking for a long time, but this Exotic Heavy weapon can now deal out some pretty incredible burst damage against bosses. It’s also just a lot of fun to use, letting you live out your fantasies of being a mighty Cabal warrior. (Or just getting revenge on them by shooting those damn blinding missiles they like to deploy.)

8. Phyllotactic Spiral

A new weapon from Neomuna, Phyllotactic Spiral is a fantastic high-impact pulse rifle. It’s a lot easier to get than Insidious from the Vow of the Disciple Raid, can be crafted, and gets Voltshot plus Compulsive Reloader.

9. Tarnished Mettle

Added in Season of Plunder, Tarnished Mettle is essentially an Arc Night Watch. It’s a lightweight frame with access to the Rapid Hit/Explosive Payload perk combo, and hey — it’s craftable!

10. Wendigo GL3 — Destiny 2 Best Arc Weapons

Way back when, Wendigo GL3 was a seasonal ritual weapon. It was brought back as a regular Nightfall weapon in Season of the Seraph with some new perks and a choice of three Origin Traits. You can still rock the old perk combination of Auto-Loading Holster and Explosive Light, but now you’ve got other options. Field Prep can be nice for unloading your grenade launcher on a boss and reloading quickly, and Frenzy can further boost reload speed while giving you a flat damage buff. You’ve got choices, is what we’re saying. And there’s even an Adept version available, if you’re interested in that.