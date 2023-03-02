Terminal Overload Exploit Lets You Farm Nimbus XP in Destiny 2

Destiny 2’s Lightfall expansion has finally been released and there’s a ton of new content for players to sink their teeth into. Along with a new story, exotics, subclass, endgame content, and a build crafting system, players can also get their hands on a bunch of new loot. Unfortunately, some of that gear is locked behind Nimbus’ vendor rank on Neomuna which can be a bit of a grind. Thankfully, a new exploit was discovered by Youtuber Tasso that allows you to quickly acquire a lot of Nimbus vendor experience so you can hit level 30.

For this to work, load into a Terminal Overload activity on Neomuna and play through it as you normally would. It doesn’t really matter if you fail the first two portions, just make sure to be there when the final boss is defeated. When it dies, quickly open both chests and then hop on your Sparrow. Now drive out of the patrol zone and immediately turn around and head back to where the chests were at the end of the Terminal Overload. Despite opening them and having received the rewards, you can open the chest that doesn’t require a Terminal Overload Key again. This will not only net you some more loot but 100 additional Nimbus XP. If you’re fast enough, you can actually leave the patrol zone and reenter it a third time before the chest despawns.

To recap the order of operations are:

Load and complete a Terminal Overload

Open both chests after the final boss

Quickly leave the patrol zone

Reenter the patrol zone where you completed the Terminal Overload activity

Open the chest again

Repeat until chest despawns

If you’re using a Terminal Overload Key per run you should be finishing or getting extremely close to hitting a vendor rank per run. It took a few tries, but eventually, I was able to consistently hit the chest three times before it despawned. I have no doubt that this will eventually be patched, so make sure to use this Nimbus XP farm while you can. Given Nimbus’ Rank 30 reward turns all Neomuna engrams into Neomuna weapons, you’ll want to achieve this rank quickly so you can start acquiring the new world loot more consistently. For those who really want to min/max their Nimbus XP farm, make sure to grab patrols constantly during the Terminal Overload activity!