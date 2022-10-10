Stasis is Really Good for Warlocks Right Now in Destiny 2

Arc 3.0 hit Warlocks kind of hard in Destiny 2. We lost Arc Web and we didn’t get any new movement abilities like Hunters or Titans. While Warlocks did get a fun new Exotic in the form of Fallen Sunstar, Arc 3.0 has arguably been a bit of downgrade — unless you really like Arc Soul, in which case things are great for you. After initial novelty of Arc 3.0 wore off, I switched to Stasis, and I’ve been playing on it all season. I don’t know if you guys know, but Stasis is actually really good for Warlocks right now.

If you were playing Destiny 2 when Beyond Light came out, then you might remember how overpowered the Shadebinder Warlock subclass was for a while there. Our melee attack could map people in Crucible, our Super could DPS bosses — it was nuts. Now, Stasis isn’t quite that overpowered these days, but it offers some incredible benefits, including some that can sort of replicate the effects that Stormcallers used to be able to create.

For aspects, I’m running Bleak Watcher and Iceflare Bolts. This lets me turn my grenades into automatic freezing turrets, and lets me chain freezing effects by shattering frozen targets. I’m also running Coldsnap Grenades to benefit from the Exotic Osmiomancy Gloves. These things are so good, it’s unreal. Hitting a target with a grenade and then freezing them gives you back so much grenade energy that you can frequently throw a Bleak Watcher, use your second grenade charge normally, and get back both charges. Plus, in PVP, Coldsnap Grenades are useful in the way that Arc Web grenades used to be, functioning as a kind of area denial against grouped enemies.

You’ve got options when it comes to Fragments for Stasis Warlocks, but I’ve got Fissures, Hedrons, Conduction, and Chains. Combined, these give you a stat boost after freezing an enemy, give you increased damage resistance when near a frozen target, and increase the range and damage of the burst created from shattering enemies. (Conduction here just gives a nice Resistance and Intellect boost.)

For weapons, I’ve been using the seasonal SMG Blood Feud, mostly because I’ve been leveling it up for a seasonal challenge, but I realized that it’s a lot of fun with Ambitious Assassin and Headstone on this build.

That’s basically it. Stasis is really good for Warlocks in Destiny 2 right now, and while you might not be able to run it in high-level activities where you need Well of Radiance, having near-infinite Bleak Watchers can help a lot even in difficult content. It’s surprisingly good in Crucible, too. If you’ve been using Light subclasses for the last few seasons, consider trying Stasis out again — you might be surprised by how effective it is.