Start Leveling Season of Plunder Weapons in Destiny 2

If you’re going for the Scallywag title in Destiny 2 Season of Plunder, then you probably already know that you need to craft some of the seasonal weapons for it. One of the Triumphs required, Salty Smith, initially required crafting all of the seasonal weapons. Thankfully, it’s now been changed to only require unlocking three weapon patterns. Many people completed this Triumph early in the season through the use of a glitch that triggered it by crafting other weapons. But even if you did that, I’ve got some bad news — you’ll have to craft the Season of Plunder weapons for Scallywag anyway.

See, there’s another Triumph required for the title, called With Full Sails. This kind of Triumph has been a staple of the last few seasons, demanding that players unlock every upgrade at the seasonal vendor. And how do you unlock those upgrades? In Season of Plunder, you do it by completing Seasonal Challenges. Each week, a couple of these challenges will give out Repute, which can be used to unlock new upgrades. There are a total of 21 unlocks and 21 challenges that give out Repute, meaning that these challenges are not optional for anyone going for the seasonal title.

Two of the challenges deal with crafting Destiny 2 Season of Plunder weapons. One asks you to level three such weapons up to level 10, and another asks you to get two of them to level twenty. That means that even if you used the glitch to get the Salty Smith Triumph, you’re still going to have to unlock at least three weapon patterns, grind three of them to level ten, and get two of them to level 20 by the end of the season.

If you’re trying to figure out how to unlock Deepsight weapons, bad news — there isn’t really a guaranteed farm for them. There’s supposed to be a guaranteed red box drop on the first Ketchcrash completion of each week, but it isn’t working right now. So, yeah — if you’ve already got three Season of Plunder weapons, get two of them to twenty and the other to ten. If you don’t, well, try to run the seasonal activities and get some drops.