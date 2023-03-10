Royal Executioner Destiny 2 Guide – God Roll and How to Get It

Added in Destiny 2 Season of Defiance, Royal Executioner is an adaptive frame Solar fusion rifle. Is it worth using? What are some of its best perks? Let’s take a look.

How to Get Royal Executioner in Destiny 2

You can obtain Royal Executioner through completing Season of Defiance activities, or by focusing rolls of it at the War Table. Regnant can be crafted once you obtain five Deepsight rolls of it.

Royal Executioner God Rolls

Royal Executioner PVE God Roll

Arrowhead Brake

Accelerated Coils

Envious Assassin

Incandescent or Reservoir Burst

Masterwork: Charge Time

Oh boy, is Royal Executioner a lot of fun. Envious Assassin is absolutely wild on this thing, allowing you to overflow the magazine to a frankly absurd degree. Since Reservoir Burst works when you’re above the weapon’s normal capacity, you have easy access to a constant 25% damage buff that also detonates enemies on final blows. Incandescent is there if you’re not feeling Reservoir Burst for whatever reason, or if you’re running a Solar build that benefits from Scorching enemies. The only weird thing about Royal Executioner is the chime-like noise it makes when it fires. Otherwise, it’s a blast.

Royal Executioner PVP God Roll

Arrowhead Brake

Accelerated Coils

Firmly Planted

Killing Wind or Elemental Capacitor

Masterwork: Charge Time

Royal Executioner isn’t really built to be a PVP weapon in Destiny 2. You won’t be able to take advantage of its two main draws, Envious Assassin and Reservoir Burst, most of the time in the Crucible. If you’re going to use it, your best bet is the combination of Firmly Planted and Killing Wind. That gives you both a decent dueling perk and a kill-chaining perk. Alternately, you can swap out Killing Wind for Elemental Capacitor to get a little more Stability on a Void subclass.

That’s about it for Royal Executioner. Be sure to check out our other god roll guides for Destiny 2.