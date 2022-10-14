Redback-5si Destiny 2 Guide – God Roll and How to Get It

Sidearms like the Redback-5si can kind of fall by the wayside in Destiny 2, being somewhere between SMGs and hand cannons. But this Solar weapon has some tricks up its sleeve. Here are our picks for the best rolls for the Redback-5si in PVE and PVP.

How to Get Redback-5si in Destiny 2

The Redback-5si is available from world drops and vendor rank-ups. It can also occasionally be purchased from Banshee-44.

Redback-5si God Rolls

Redback-5si PVE God Roll

Fluted Barrel or Hammer-Forged Rifling

Accurized Rounds or Appended Mag

Perpetual Motion or Subsistence

One For All or Surrounded

The Redback-5si can actually be pretty useful in PVE under the right circumstances. It has a lot going for it — its Lightweight Frame gives a boost to movement speed, and as a Veist weapon it has the excellent Veist Stinger Origin Trait. Our choice of barrel and magazine perks is going to depend on priorities. If you’re getting really up-close and personal, then range isn’t as much of a concern for you and you can build into handling, stability, and magazine size. If you prefer to hang back a bit, then you’ll want to bring up the Redback-5si’s range. For primary perks, the Redback-5si is blessed with a relatively small pool that contains some great options. Subsistence/Surrounded is a classic combo for builds where you’re right up in enemies’ faces, and will pair naturally with a Solar 3.0 setup that uses Ember of Torches to get Radiant from powered melee attacks. Otherwise, Perpetual Motion and One For All is solid too.

Redback-5si PVP God Roll

Hammer-Forged Rifling

Accurized Rounds

Perpetual Motion

Vorpal Weapon or Opening Shot

With its short range, the Redback-5si isn’t going to cut it in Crucible. That said, sidearms are receiving a 30% buff to auto aim fall off distance in patch 6.2.5, so it could be a more effective choice when that drops. Still, it doesn’t have a lot of great Crucible perks, so don’t expect too much from it.

That’s about it for the Redback-5si. Be sure to check out our other god roll guides for Destiny 2.