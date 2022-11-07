Red Herring Destiny 2 Guide – God Roll and How to Get It

Added in the Witch Queen expansion to Destiny 2, Red Herring is an adaptive Void rocket launcher associated with Savathun’s Throne World. Let’s take a look at some of the best rolls for this weapon.

How to Get Red Herring in Destiny 2

You can obtain Red Herring from activities in the Throne World — that means story missions, lost sectors, ranking up with Fynch, and so on. Once you’ve obtained enough Deepsight rolls of the weapon, you can craft it.

Red Herring God Rolls

Red Herring PVE God Roll

Hard Launch

Impact Casing

Field Prep

Lasting Impression

Unfortunately for Red Herring, it’s outclassed in most Destiny 2 PVE situations by the craftable rocket launcher that debuted alongside it, Palmyra-D. This roll is going to be your best bet for DPS, but again, there are better rocket launchers you could use to damage bosses. Enhanced Field Prep gets you nine rockets without any reserves mods, just remember to crouch to get the reload speed bonus. A pretty uninspiring weapon overall — if you want to invest in a crafted rocket launcher, go with the aforementioned Palmyra-D or the Season of the Haunted Bump in the Night.

Red Herring PVP God Roll

Volatile Launch

Black Powder

Tracking Module

Lasting Impression

Ok, it’s probably not going to happen, but the possibility of sticking someone with a rocket from Red Herring is extremely funny. You have to give it that, at least. Should you run this? Objectively, no — again, there are better rockets for PVP, and in general there are better heavy weapon types. But how priceless would it be if you actually pulled it off? Imagine the look on their face… anyway, in conclusion Red Herring is kinda mid.

That’s about it for Red Herring. Be sure to check out our other god roll guides for Destiny 2.