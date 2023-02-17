Ranking the Vaulted Raids of Destiny 2

Much of the content that Destiny 2 has built up over the years is currently unavailable. It’s been locked away in the Destiny Content Vault, to make room for newer and presumably better stuff. Even Raids, the game’s endgame PVE activities, aren’t immune. Three full Raids and two “Raid Lairs” are currently in the DCV. Will they ever return? Who knows. But for those of you who missed out on them, here’s our ranking of the vaulted Destiny 2 Raids.

5. Spire of Stars — Destiny 2 Vaulted Raids Ranking

Spire of the Stars was one of two “Raid Lairs” introduced early in Destiny 2‘s life. It saw Guardians return to the Leviathan to defeat a Cabal rival of the deposed Emperor Calus. Mainly, this mini-Raid involved throwing orbs around. There was an ok jumping puzzle segment, and then you battle starships by launching one of your Fireteam into space. It was kind of goofy.

Spire of Stars wasn’t terrible or anything, but it was certainly not very well-loved. Probably the most lasting impact that this Raid Lair has had in Destiny 2 is on fashion — Titans got a huge, goofy beetle-inspired set out of it.

4. Crown of Sorrow

Season of Opulence was one of the best-received seasons of Destiny 2 and remains a high point for many players. The Raid that launched alongside it, however, had some issues. While the theming was excellent, with Guardians traveling through the bowels of Calus’s Leviathan to defeat the Hive influence that had spread throughout it, the Raid was plagued by glitches. From the first encounter to the end of the Raid, it seemed like something could always go wrong at the worst possible moment. God help you if you tried to Flawless this one.

3. Eater of Worlds

The other Raid Lair set on the Leviathan, Eater of Worlds pitted Guardians against a Vex mind that had gotten lodged in the planet-eating ship’s craw. This involved traveling through the engine room with a jumping puzzle that required serious coordination, being fired through a giant cannon, then leaping around floating debris to defeat the boss. It was pretty cool, all things considered, though the jumping segment could be a little finicky. We certainly wouldn’t say no to getting to blast Argos one more time.

2. Scourge of the Past — Destiny 2 Vaulted Raids Ranking

Before the Eliksni lived in the Last City, that area was actually the final boss arena for Scourge of the Past. This Raid had it all — huge city areas, an enormous walker boss to fight, tanks, and great gear to collect. The only problem? That damn Sparrow race segment. If you think the one in Grasp of Avarice is bad, imagine a giant flaming Servitor chasing you. That encounter probably claimed more Guardian lives than the entire rest of the Raid.

1. Leviathan

The original Destiny 2 Raid, Leviathan remains a classic. While some of its mechanics might seem overly simple compared to some newer Raids, it’s that simplicity that gives it its charm. Who could forget running the obstacle course, trying to avoid detection by the dogs in the Pleasure Gardens, or the first time they shot the cup out of Calus’s hands? That’s not to mention the great weapons and armor that came from this Raid or the fantastic ending, which has yet to be topped by the climax of any Destiny 2 Raid. Leviathan remains a fantastic part of Destiny 2’s history, and we hope it might make a return someday so that new players can experience it for the first time.