Quicksilver Storm Catalyst Guide – Any Data Port in A Storm Quest in Destiny 2 Lightfall

Destiny 2: Lightfall is finally here which means that Quicksilver Storm some of us have had access to can finally be powered up. Getting the catalyst is pretty straightforward, just complete the Any Data Port in a Storm quest! In this guide, we’ll walk you through all of the quest steps, explain how to level it up, and tell you what catalyst does for the Quicksilver Storm.

How to Get the Quicksilver Storm Catalyst

To start, simply play the Lightfall campaign mission until you reach step eight. At that point, talk to Mara Sov on the holoprojector across from Nimbus and she’ll give you the quest.

Step 1: Defeat Combatants

To start off, just kill enemies in Neomuna with any auto rifle or grenade launchers. Grenades also count!

Gain data to support the nanite calibration by rapidly defeating combatants in Neomuna with Auto Rifles, grenades, and any Grenade Launchers. Rapidly defeating combatants with Grenade Launchers grants the most progress.

Step 2: Talk to Banshee-44

It wouldn’t be a weapon upgrade quest without talking to our favorite Gunsmith. Head to the Tower and talk to Banshee.

Go visit Banshee-44 in the Tower to see what he has to say about Quicksilver Storm’s progress.

Step 3: Defeat Enemies with the Alternative Fire Mode

One more step before the catalyst is yours! Now all you have to do is defeat 50 enemies with the alternative firing mode and you’re set!

Defeat combatants in Neomuna with the Grenade Launcher alternate fire mode of Quicksilver Storm.

How to Level up the Quicksilver Storm Catalyst

Now that you’ve earned the catalyst, it’s time to slot it into the weapon and power it up by killing 700 enemies. A good place to farm foes is by loading up the Last Wish and going to the Shuro Chi encounter via the wishing wall. Not only can you drop a Raid Banner to keep refilling your ammo, but the opening portion has a very high density of Taken. This makes it easy to quickly gain progress by massacring all the enemies guarding this boss.

What Does the Quicksilver Storm Catalyst Do?

After waiting months to get your hands on the Quicksilver Storm catalyst, you shouldn’t be surprised what it does: convert the weapon from Kinetic to Strand. Via the Nano-entanglement perk, any final blows with grenades (alt fire) from this weapon create Tangles. As a reminder, when you destroy these Tangles, they spawn Threadlings that attack nearby enemies.