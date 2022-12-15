Luna.Hellmouth.Outcropping.Alcove – Destiny 2 Resonance Amp Location

Destiny 2 Season of the Seraph has arrived and it’s time to reunite with everyone’s favorite, murderous Warmind, Rasputin. Revolving around repairing the broken remnants of Rasputin, players will need to team up with Clovis and Ana Bray to fix one of the Vanguard’s strongest allies. This season also includes a new dungeon, seasonal activity, weapons, armor, and an updated loot pool for the Deep Stone Crypt raid.

Along with all of this, players can also decipher codes given out to them by their Override Frequency to earn some IKELOS weapons. There are a lot of these and some of them can be pretty confusing. Here’s where to solve the Luna.Hellmouth.Outcropping.Alcove. Resonance Amp code in Destiny 2:

Luna.Hellmouth.Outcropping.Alcove. Amp Location

One of the more difficult Warmind nodes to find on the Moon, start by landing in the Sorrow’s Harbor patrol zone in the north. Once you land, go immediately south towards the Hellmouth patrol zone. Once you emerge from the main road, you will have a variety of branching paths to the right and left. Stick to the left and look for the half-destroyed wall (shown above). Go through the wall and jump down to the lower road running into a long cave.

Upon entering the cave, kill the Hive enemies around the area and then back your way along the right wall. You should see an opening with a crate and the Warmind node inside. If you’re struggling with this, remember that your screen will get all fuzzy and the color will distort when you’re near one. You’ll also hear music the closer you get to the Warmind node. Once you find it, just hold down Interact to make it vanish and claim a random IKELOS weapon. This has a chance to be a Deepsight variant, but I’ve found the drop rate to be fairly low. At the time of writing this, you can only complete each Warmind node once. They will become unavailable after you’ve discovered them and it’s unclear if these will reset each week.