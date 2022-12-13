Luna.Archer.Crevasse.Crash – Destiny 2 Resonance Amp Location

Destiny 2 Season of the Seraph has arrived and it’s time to reunite with everyone’s favorite, murderous Warmind, Rasputin. Revolving around repairing the broken remnants of Rasputin, players will need to team up with Clovis and Ana Bray to fix one of the Vanguard’s strongest allies. This season also includes a new dungeon, seasonal activity, weapons, armor, and an updated loot pool for the Deep Stone Crypt raid.

Along with all of this, players can also decipher codes given out to them by their Override Frequency to earn some IKELOS weapons. There are a lot of these and some of them can be pretty confusing. Here’s where to solve the Luna.Archer.Crevasse.Crash. Resonance Amp code in Destiny 2:

Luna.Archer.Crevasse.Crash. Amp Location

One of the few Resonance Amps located on the Moon, spawn at the Sanctuary patrol zone and make your way north towards Archer’s Line. When you arrive, follow the great crack along the ground toward the base near the back of this location.

As you progress along the fissure, look down and to your left inside of the crevasse. You will eventually see a small ledge with several pieces of abandoned equipment. The diamond (beautifully illustrated above) will be located on a small ledge just above the debris. Now just jump down and interact with this Warmind node to claim your reward.

If you’re struggling with this, remember that your screen will get all fuzzy and the color will distort when you’re near one. You’ll also hear music the closer you get to the Warmind node. Once you find it, just hold down Interact to make it vanish and claim a random IKELOS weapon. This has a chance to be a Deepsight variant, but I’ve found the drop rate to be fairly low. At the time of writing this, you can only complete each Warmind node once. They will become unavailable after you’ve discovered them and it’s unclear if these will reset each week.